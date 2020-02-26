You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
35歲英國歌手黛菲2008年推出首張專輯《菲比尋常》，一推出就獲得好評登上英國專輯排行榜冠軍，也因才華三度提名葛萊美獎，卻在2011年後突然消聲匿跡。近日她在IG首度發聲，坦言選擇消失演藝圈主因是被人下藥強姦囚禁，震驚粉絲。
黛菲12年前推出個人首張專輯便一鳴驚人，以400萬銷售量奪下2008年英國年度最暢銷專輯，過去她曾分享被繼父前妻雇用殺手試圖謀殺，也承認青春時期曾不當使用藥物。今(26日)她又丟下震撼彈，透露過去幾年消失在螢光幕前，許多人都想知道為什麼，原因竟是慘遇強姦。
黛菲說，去年夏天有個記者聯繫到她，對方態度很友善溫和，黛菲便鬆口：「真相是，我被強暴、下藥、囚禁了好些日子，但請相信我，我現在很安全，而且我存活下來了」，她也說過去十年她一直在找尋心中的陽光，現在找到了，有些人可能會問為什麼不歌聲表達痛苦，她則問自己如果心碎了要怎麼發自內心的唱歌呢？如今她願意走出來，並接受專訪分享遭遇，她感激粉絲多年不離不棄的關心，「你們是我的朋友，我想謝謝大家」。
★中時電子報關心您：保護自己、遠離毒品！
(中時電子報)
