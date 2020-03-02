面對洛杉磯當地相關部門不肖人士刻意散布「小飛俠」布萊恩墜機現場照片，布萊恩遺孀瓦妮莎2日在IG發布律師信，要求洛杉磯警局與洛杉磯消防局必須嚴懲這些洩密者，且公開這些人的真實姓名，確保那些墜機現場照片不再洩漏！
以下是瓦妮莎律師信內容，「我們的客戶瓦妮莎對於洛杉磯警局與洛杉磯消防局，公開散布關於她的丈夫布萊恩直升機墜機現場照片，感到非常心痛！
瓦妮莎親自在美國時間1月26日前往警長辦公室，要求指定該區域為禁飛區，且其中的照片不得外洩，這對她很重要，因為她希望保護受害者與其家人的尊嚴，當時警長維蘭紐瓦跟我們保證，他將採取一切措施保護這些家庭隱私，據我們所知，他一直努力履行這些要求。
第1個響應者應該是值得信任的，不可原諒與可悲的是，某些警察分局與消防分局的人士，違背他們應有的職責，這是對人類尊嚴、尊重與受害者及其家人隱私權的侵犯，我們要求針對這些洩密者進行最嚴厲的懲罰，並將他們身分公布，進而確保這些照片不會被進一步散播，我們要求進行內部調查。
瓦妮莎感謝所有在網路上舉發這些不公正行為的人，感謝他們保護人類尊嚴，懇請知道有關這些嚴重且可恥事件的人跟我們聯繫。」
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)--Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com
