新冠肺炎疫情延燒，連NBA今天也因球員確診而宣布停賽。曾在NBA掀起「林來瘋」的林書豪，也在推特坦言感到害怕，「老實說，我很害怕，但也要提醒自己，上帝始終會掌控一切。」
篤信上帝的林書豪還用啟示錄第1章第17節來祈禱，該節內文是這樣的，「我一看見，就仆倒在他腳前，像死了一樣。他用右手按著我，說：不要懼怕！我是首先的，我是末後的，」
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been monitoring coronavirus and the darkness it’s casted over the world. News headlines of racism, xenophobia, attacks on Asians and decaying trust towards people. All heartbreaking and the opposite of God's kingdom. But for every fear-inducing headline, I see hope. I see doctors and nurses fighting the front lines in China, Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and more. I see people helping people in countries regardless of race or background. Talk less out of hate, more out of empathy. Lets talk about the man who made 16,000 meals for frontline workers. Lets appreciate the doctor who postponed his wedding and then tragically lost his life fighting the virus. He's a hero.Lets be inspired and demand justice for Meera Solanki who defended her Asian friend against an aggressive man in Birmingham only to be knocked unconscious. Lets follow suit and take action like Inner Mongolia who sent 2500 tons of potatoes to Wuhan. There are many examples of racism but also countless examples of hope - May Lee and her podcast, the Guardian Angels group, companies donating masks, all the bold frontline workers and more. Dont criticize unless youre willing to be a part of the solution. With my bball foundation in China, we’ve donated 1 million RMB to get medical equipment to Wuhan. I’ll also be donating an additional $150,000 towards fighting this virus. Let's all do our part to quarantine, wash our hands vigorously, wear a protective mask to avoid germs spreading and do our part to share facts and preventative measures. Stay together, fight on! Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good -- Romans 12:9
Jeremy Lin 林書豪（@jlin7）分享的貼文 於 張貼
在NBA宣布停賽的3小時前，林書豪才於個人社群網頁宣布，為防疫救災捐出100萬人民幣（約438萬新台幣），強調愛是真誠、恨是邪惡，要往好的方向前進，希望新冠疫情早日和緩。
林書豪在IG上說：「過去幾周以來，我一直關注新冠疫情以及把世界分成階級的黑暗，看到包括種族歧視、仇外、攻擊亞洲人的新聞，以及人們之間的信任衰退。但在每一則令人恐懼的新聞中，我看到了希望，我看到醫師、護士們於前線奮戰，從中國、韓國、日本、伊朗、義大利與各個地方。我看到各國人們互相幫助，不論種族或背景。」
(中時 )
