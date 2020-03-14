隨著新冠肺炎疫情在全世界擴散，人在美國的林書豪最近頻頻在社群媒體上發聲，他在14日發布最新IG動態，呼籲大家是時候做出改變了，首先就該跟隨他捐款30萬美元的腳步，在自己能力範圍之內盡量捐款或贊助那些需要幫助的人。
「作為人類的我們，是時候做出一些改變，讓我們改變我們吃飯、生活與對待彼此的方式，你可發現老方法已不管用，所以我們必須做該做的，就是生存，」林書豪表示，「就像美國傳奇歌手吐派克說過的，是時候做出一些改變了！」
「從我、你或每個人開始專注在當前艱困時刻做出努力，盡全力對抗病毒，我在大陸的基金會已經捐款15萬美元，我再額外拿出15萬美元捐給聯合國兒童基金會，希望能跟各國政府一起攜手對抗全世界的新冠肺炎疫情。」林書豪說。
「捐款總是聚少成多，卻能影響你身邊的學校或需要金援的民眾，請加入我在聯合國兒童基金會的捐款行列(www.unicefusa.org/jlin7)，」林書豪說，「不管你能捐多少或做什麼，只是鼓勵大家邁出第一步，愛能融化恨，光能照耀暗，讓你自己看出改變吧！」
It's time for us as a people to start makin' some changes. Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, change the way we treat each other. You see the old way wasn't working so it's on us to do What we gotta do, to survive. As Tupac once said, it's time for some changes - from me, you, everyone. Lets focus on what we can do in these challenging times. In our effort to battle this virus, I'm matching my $150K China foundation donation with an additional $150K contribution to @UNICEFUSA to help fight COVID-19 globaly while partnering w governments. This donation is a drop in the bucket compared to the billions affected by the closing of schools, missed paychecks, etc. Please JOIN ME in this donation to make a global impact by going to www.unicefusa.org/jlin7 It doesn't matter how much you donate or what you do, just encouraging everyone take one step to love someone in need. Love melts hate. Light outshines darkness. Be apart of the change you wanna see. Stay together, much love ❤️
