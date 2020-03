Until further notice, the following will be live in Pokémon GO.



⭐️ 3× Stardust and XP for the Daily Pokémon Catch bonus

⭐️ Weekly bundles for 1 PokéCoin (featuring 100 Poké Balls this week)

⭐️ Gifts you can open daily = 30

⭐️ Gifts in your inventory = 20