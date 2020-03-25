17歲的瑞典環保少女桑柏格（Greta Thunberg）昨（24）日宣布，她與父親都出現新冠肺炎症狀，儘管自己症狀輕微，但她也表示自己「極有可能」感染過病毒。
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
Greta Thunberg（@gretathunberg）分享的貼文 於 張貼
《紐約時報》（New York Times）報導，瑞典環保少女桑柏格昨日在個人Instagram帳號上宣布，自己與父親出現新冠肺炎症狀，她自己感覺疲憊、會顫抖，還有喉嚨痛以及咳嗽等症狀，她的父親情況更嚴重，甚至有發燒。
由於瑞典政府僅提供急需醫療照護的患者進行新冠病毒篩檢，其餘身體不適者必須自行在家隔離，因此桑柏格並沒有進行病毒檢測，但她說自己「極有可能」罹患過新冠肺炎。
她說自己是在10天前出現症狀，剛好就在她從布魯塞爾返國之後。桑柏格3月初在比利時布魯塞爾（Brussels）一場會議上為歐盟議員演說，當時她的父親也隨行。她表示，為了保護住在斯德哥爾摩（Stockholm）的母親及姊姊健康，自己和父親返國後已經在另一棟公寓自行隔離2周。
不過她也在貼文裡說，自己現在基本上已經痊癒，沒有感覺到任何不適。
桑柏格也藉機呼籲年輕朋友就算沒有症狀也要待在家中，以避免將病毒傳染給那些比較脆弱的人。她說，許多人（特別是年輕人）可能根本沒有症狀，或是只有非常輕微的症狀，他們不知道自己身上帶有病毒，可能因此傳染給那些風險較高的人。
她說，我們這些不屬於高風險族群的人有龐大的責任，我們的行動將影響許多人的生死。
(中時電子報)
