Very grateful to the representatives of 4 convenience stores & the eMask 2.0 team for going the extra mile over the past 48 hours. 🙏



Such devotion means members of the #RepublicOfCitizens like my 87-year-old grandma can soon make a no-fuss mask pickup. 👵



You’re all stars! 🎇 https://t.co/4LAd8F7U3J pic.twitter.com/CX3kZSOrw5