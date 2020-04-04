美國女歌手紅粉佳人P!NK今（4日）在網上透露，她與3歲兒在2周前確診新冠肺炎，她隔離2周後再度檢驗，所幸是陰性，不過紅粉佳人接著話鋒一轉，痛批美國政府不擴大篩檢。
紅粉佳人與3歲兒子Jameson在2周前出現症狀，經篩檢呈現陽性，她遵從醫師指示，與家人隔離2周休養，並在幾天前再度檢驗，所幸是陰性，紅粉佳人接著話鋒一轉，批美國政府至今不擴大篩檢，P!NK強調，疫情影響各年齡層，不論健康或貧富都會受影響。
P!NK也決定捐出50萬美金（約1500萬元台幣）給母親效力18年的費城聖殿大學醫院急診基金會，以及再捐50萬美金（約1500萬元台幣）給洛杉磯的新冠肺炎基金會，最後她也呼籲民眾請待在家裡。
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on
(中時電子報)
