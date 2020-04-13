世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞4月9日公開點名遭台灣攻擊，更在記者會上大罵3分鐘。網紅阿滴等人也發起募資將在《紐約時報》刊登廣告回擊。沒想到英文的文案草稿一出，遭到各方批評，不禁令人好奇，為何一件挺台灣的事，各方意見卻大多持否定態度。

世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus），4月9日公開點名遭台灣攻擊，更在記者會上大罵3分鐘。網紅阿滴等人也發起募資將在《紐約時報》刊登廣告回擊。11日公開信初版草稿曝光，卻遭到批評。

公開信初版草稿被認為是「華式作文」、「句子冗贅」、「寫劇本」、「情緒勒索」、「太冗長」，恐造成反效果。

阿滴致歉並表示，在第一版文案中，「接受到的任務」是將團隊撰寫的中文公開信翻譯成英文，因時間緊迫，最後產出的翻譯並不夠仔細斟酌文字即語句，也不應以「代表台灣」立場書寫。

阿滴也在吸收各方意見、持續改進後，於12日公布第2版本的公開信草稿。但還是被認為，「誰家廣告會放又臭又長一大段文章的」，「整篇都像是寫給台灣人看的，簡單但沒有深度」。也有人建議「找一群以英語為母語的各領域專家」、「既然已經募了這麼多錢，不能花錢請專業的人士寫稿嗎？」「給外國友人看了那兩個版本，他說都不是很好，不太符合西方人的文化。」

不過有網友指出，阿滴托福都考到119了，差1分就滿分，這樣已經很猛，為什麼大家還一直嫌棄？而且阿滴自己的訂閱已經250、260萬了，排名前幾名，根本沒必要在這時候出來蹭熱度。且募資暴增到千萬，證明大部分的人是認同這件事，寫得不好，再修改一下就好了，不該被這樣潑冷水。阿滴臉書很多粉絲也都是鼓勵居多。

總結批評阿滴的觀點，大致上為文案太冗長、英文翻譯不符合以英語為母語的外國人習慣，太像學生的英文作文，既然募到上千萬，還是請專家來寫。另外有非針對阿滴英文文案部分的好壞，而是對於募款人氣部分，例如募款太成功惹人眼紅之類的。

版本1：

WHO CAN HELP? TAIWAN.

This is the crisis of our lifetime. We mourn with you the lives lost and livelihoods destroyed. At this difficult time of isolation, please know that you are not alone.

Taiwan has been devastated by pandemics before. We lost friends, loved ones, and brave medical professionals to the 2003 SARS epidemic.

As we have been excluded from international health organizations and left to fend for ourselves, we too have felt isolated.

Taiwan knows what the world is going through, so we have done everything possible to share vital knowledge with the world and give out lifesaving resources to those in need.

In the past 3 months, we have worked with the US and the EU on advanced rapid testing and vaccines for COVID-19, and we have given out 16 million face masks to support medical workers around the world, with many more on the way.

We might not have a lot to give, but what we have, we’ll share with you. At a time of isolation, we choose solidarity.

#TaiwanCanHelp

#TaiwanIsHelping

A message from 26,980 contributors who participated in the crowdfunding project to run this article

版本2：

WHO CAN HELP? TAIWAN.

You are not alone. Taiwan is with you. We want you to know that in isolation there is solidarity.

We know what you are going through. We know how hard it is. We mourn with you the connections lost. Both lives and livelihoods.

Taiwan, having been devastated by the SARS epidemic in 2003, knows.

Taiwan, having been isolated by the WHO, knows.

But no one can exclude us from contributing to international efforts by sharing how we contained the outbreak, kept our schools and businesses open, and ensured masks for all.

In the past 3 months, we have provided 16 million face masks to support medical workers around the world and have worked together with the US and the EU on the most advanced rapid tests and vaccines for COVID-19.

Who can isolate Taiwan? No one.

Because we are here to help.

#TaiwanCanHelp

#TaiwanIsHelping

A message from 26,980 contributors who participated in the crowdfunding project to run this ad

(旺報 )