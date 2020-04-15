新冠肺炎疫情總是牽動民眾關注，台北的圓山飯店15日在外牆點燈，秀出「SALUTE」字樣，向全台灣為疫情辛苦付出的醫護人員致敬，飯店工作人員也列隊致意。（王英豪攝）

新冠肺炎疫情總是牽動民眾關注，繼昨日台北的圓山大飯店在外牆上點「ZERO」字樣傳遞0確診的好消息，15日又再度於外牆點燈，這次秀出「SALUTE」字樣，向全台灣為疫情辛苦付出的醫護人員致敬，飯店工作人員也列隊致意。

圓山大飯店在臉上指出，「當世界最黑暗時，光明就在不遠處」，SALUTE ！一鞠躬！感謝無私且勇敢奉獻的防疫英雄。圓山大飯店奉上最高的敬意，向所有辛苦的醫護人員致敬！謝謝您挺身而出，守護我們的健康。同時，希望能夠凝聚正能量，溫暖這個世界。

同時，臉書上也附上英文版的貼文，感謝所有人員的付出：

“It’s always darkest before the dawn.”

Salute!

Salute to the selfless and courageous heroes combating COVID-19. All the staff at the Grand Hotel pays our highest respect to the health workers. Thank you for coming forward to guard and protect our health during this pandemic.

The word “SALUTE” will be displayed tonight at the Grand Hotel to convey our gratitude to the health workers serving on the front lines. Meanwhile, we hope to attract all the positive energy to warm the world. Grand Hotel will get through this challenging time with you.

(中時 )