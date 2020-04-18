面對自己最近因為新冠疫情遭遇低迷，林書豪18日特別在個人IG與微博貼出中英文版長文，回顧自己2012年2月4日在紐約掀起「林來瘋」的那一天，藉以激勵自己與世界，畢竟從那一天開始，全世界球迷都開始記住林書豪這個名字！
林書豪發布長文如下，「在這個困難的時期，為了激勵我和這個世界，我會發一些Memory Lane圖片和我職業生涯中的故事！每當我感到低落的時候，我都會在記憶裡回到林來瘋誕生的時刻。那是2012年2月4日。
那是我們在那個賽季唯一一場背靠背靠背比賽，我們在那一場對抗籃網。前晚我們剛剛在波士頓輸給了塞爾提克--那個還擁有賈奈特、皮爾斯與雷艾倫三巨頭的綠衫軍。在那之前的幾周裡，我一直借宿在我哥哥和嫂子的家裡，只希望能夠挺過一周後的下一個裁員截止日期。
在這之前的比賽裡，我一直沒能上場(全賽季都是DNP)，但即使我在對塞爾提克的時候上場了...也什麼都沒有幹。我們飛回紐約的那晚，我不僅是有些沮喪，我有些崩潰。因為感覺自己已經基本上看到了自己NBA夢的終結。如果我不儘快取得一些成績，我即將在兩個月裡第三次被裁掉。
我哥那天家裡有朋友來借宿，所以我當晚不能住他家裡。我問了我的隊友費爾德茲，我可不可以在他家裡借宿一晚。他向我施捨了他的沙發，並特意提醒了我他的沙發很小，哈哈。我並不在意，在淩晨兩點鐘到了他的公寓。當我看到他的沙發時我意識到：我根本不可能擠得下。
我的頭和腳整晚都卡在沙發邊，不知怎樣也是睡著了。第二天一早，我的經紀人羅傑打電話來問候我。他跟我說，這是你最後的機會了，你今晚必須打林書豪式的籃球，否則，你在這場比賽之後就很有可能被裁掉。
我很快搭車回到我哥的公寓，買了一串玉米狗和薯條，睡了一會兒，然後搭車到麥迪遜花園廣場。在我NBA職業生涯的早期，我經常異常焦慮，但是那一晚我只記得上帝把我置於了一種超自然的平靜中。當時真的很瘋狂，我至今還記得當天的那種感覺。
我記得丹托尼教練叫我的名字：我超級興奮當晚可以上場打球！我唯一可以記住的感覺就是邁上球場那一刻內心的寧靜與平衡。具體的比賽在我記憶力有些模糊，我也無法告訴你當時到底發生了一些什麼，哈哈。那場比賽我拿下了職業生涯新高的25分(我之前的最高分是12分)。我洗澡的時候都不知道臉上落下的是水還是喜悅的淚水。
在那場比賽之後，我的手機收到了150條消息。我忽略它們然後立刻打電話給了我的經紀人。他當時也是喜出望外！在我們聊完了之後，我和我的父母吃了頓飯，然後回到了我哥的公寓。我和我的家裡人當時都還覺得這一切難以置信。『所以剛剛到底發生了什麼？』我的哥哥在電腦上看到我出現在了ESPN的首頁！我立刻跳到了沙發上，拿起我的電腦並截了屏。不用說，即使是我剛打完背靠背的比賽，我當晚依然無法入眠。
上帝真的會讓很多奇跡發生！回顧過去的事蹟會幫助我前進！在那場比賽之後，你記得什麼發生了嗎？我很想聽聽你們的故事和回憶。你當時在哪裡？在做些什麼？我只記得當時我在世界這半邊的粉絲當時都熱血沸騰了！！我愛你們。」
To bring inspiration during this tough time, I’ll be posting #MemoryLane photos and telling stories. When I need inspiration, I often look back to keep pushing fwd. First up is my Linsanity breakout game. Feb 4, 2012 It was our only back-to-back-to-back of the NBA lockout season and the Nets were last. The prior night we lost to the the KG, Truth, Shuttlesworth Celtics. For the past weeks I was crashing on my bros couch in Stuytown while waiting to see if Id make it past the cut deadline - a week away. . Prior to that I was getting DNPs but I got in that night against the Celtics...and didn’t do crap ha. As we flew back to NY for our 3rd game in 3 nights, I was devastated bc I could see my NBA dream coming to an end. If I didn’t show out soon, I’d get cut for the 3rd time in 2 months... My bro had a friend in town so I asked my teammate. . @landry2fields offered me his couch but warned me it was small. I didn’t care but when we got in at 2am to his apt, I realized just how small. With my head and feet hanging off I crashed for the night. The next day my agent, Roger Montgomery, called. He said, “honestly you didn’t do enough last night to see the floor tonight, but if you do get in tonight, you gotta go for it. If you don’t, you’re probably gettin cut after the game.” I grabbed a Corn Dog and fries from Papaya Dog, took a nap and headed to MSG. FYI I struggled heavyyy with anxiety early in my NBA career, but on Feb 4th, God gave me supernatural peace. I remember it like yesterday. Dantoni subbed me in and the rest of the game was a legit blur, could barely tell you what happened haha. I just know that night was special. After the game and a career-high 25 points (my prior high was 12 lol), I was takin a shower and wondering if it was the water or tears of joy running down my face knowing they couldnt cut me now. . Ignoring the 150 txts, I called my agent and he was goin crazyyyy hahah. When I got back to my Stuytown my bro was like, dude you’re on ESPN front page! I immediately grabbed my comp and took a screenshot. Needless to say, couldnt sleep much that night. God is a God of miracles! #MemoryLane #Linsanity #bethelight
