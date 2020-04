View this post on Instagram

4/19/2020 Pt 1. It’s so crazy how fast time flies. Last night before it hit midnight, I wanted to take a moment to look back at the past seven years and what my #teenageyears looked like. I wrote down all the milestones, the moments I wanted to remember, and the people who came into my life and made the years so special. It’s astonishing how much can happen in seven years and it’s crazy to look back and see how far I’ve come since age 13. I think sometimes I’m so hard on myself and always looking towards the future that I don’t get to look back and recognize how much I’ve grown and celebrate that. Hopefully I can be better at that in my twenties. Pt 2. Today I turned 20. I woke up happy to spend my #birthdayinquarintine with my family and content for it to be like any other day. So when I woke up today to flowers, cupcakes, cards, and a #masterclass on how to be Jane video created by my friends, I was so so overwhelmed by how much thought and effort people put to make today extra special for me. It was honestly more than I could ever ask for. It reminded me of all the good in my life and how much I have to be thankful for, especially at a time like this. And also reminded me how much I love people, especially those in my life and how much I love to celebrate them and be there for them. Going into my twenties, I know that I want to make people a priority in my life no matter what life throws at me. I just cannot thank enough the people who made today special (you know you are) and the wonderful people in my life from the past seven years who helped made me who I am today. Love you guys always ❤️