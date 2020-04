#Iran Army (Artesh) Air Defence Forces unveiled 2 radars, Khalij-e Fars (Persian Gulf) and Moragheb



Khalij-e Fars (actually it's a Nazir!) is an early warning radar with max. 800km range based in Hormozgan province



Moragheb is an AESA radar with max. range up to 400km pic.twitter.com/2pM11iGTtu