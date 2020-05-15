「小皇帝」詹姆斯日前分享「白巧克力」傑森威廉斯生涯影片，且希望自己成為接獲傑森威廉斯妙傳的一方，傑森威廉斯也在15日貼出兩人身穿熱火球衣的合成照，「我平均每場空傳給詹姆斯20次，然後被換下場，對我來說已經夠了！」
詹姆斯也在第一時間貼出7個哭笑不得的表情圖案回應傑森威廉斯，畢竟兩人從未擁有真正合作機會，詹皇2010到2014年效力熱火4個球季，拿下2012、2013年總冠軍，傑森威廉斯則在2005到2008年期間效力熱火，且在2006年摘冠。
傑森威廉斯更在IG發表長文，表態支持詹姆斯才是史上最強球員，「我一直被人問到，在喬丹、布萊恩與詹姆斯之間誰是最強球員，詹皇絕對是最強大的！在籃球場上沒有比喬丹更殘暴的人類，他的強度、競爭心與6枚戒指無須解釋。」
「至於布萊恩，這傢伙真是天才，他像外科醫生那樣學習且分析比賽，然後比任何人更努力練球，也比任何人擁有更強的求勝欲望。但說起詹姆斯，假如我們純粹討論籃球，他就是史上最強，假如他願意的話，他可以領跑聯盟5項數據。」
「詹姆斯擁有為籃球而生的身體、智商與天賦，如果你要打造一名籃球員，每一次都會選擇跟詹皇一樣，而是籃球史上任何其他人，而且我必須提起這件事，詹姆斯的球鞋實戰起來，比穿上喬丹的球鞋舒服多了，這也是不可動搖的事實。」
THE G.O.A.T!!! 🐐👀 Ima start off by saying right off the bat that I got nothing but love and respect for everyone in this discussion! Anyone who knows me knows I always paid my respects to my OGs!! 🙏🏼 But I get asked all the time who the GOAT is to me when it comes down to MJ, Kobe, and LeBron! Ima let y’all know right now that in my humble opinion... KING JAMES IS THE 🐐🐐🐐!!! Before I get into let me make it clear: there was never a badder human being to step foot on a basketball court than Michael Jordan!!! His intensity and competitive fire and six rings speaks for itself!! Baddest dude to ever lace em up PERIOD!!!!! 🔥 As for Kobe, the dude was for real a genius, a savant, he studied and dissected the game like a surgeon and then worked harder than everybody else!! The blood sweat and tears were SACRED to Bean, he just wanted it more than anybody else!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 But when it comes to Bron, all I gotta say is that if we’re talking PURELY BASKETBALL... he’s the GOAT!! Bro could lead the league in 5 statistical categories if he wanted to and MJ just couldn’t have done that!! Bron got the perfect body/IQ/raw ability for the game of basketball and that’s just a fact! UNSTOPPABLE!! If you’re building a basketball player, you’re going to build Lebron‘s body/mind/skillset every time over anyone else who’s ever played the game!!! 👀💪🏼 Everyone gonna talk about who has the most rings and I understand that the game is about winning but to me: LBJ is the best basketball player of all time!!!! Also, how about this: Lebron’s shoes are WAY more comfortable to hoop in than Air Jordan’s and that’s just a fact!! 😂🙌🏼 You won’t catch me hooping without my Lebron 17s and that’s all I got left to say on the matter!!! 🏀 What y’all think??! Who’s your GOAT?! Convince me in the comments, I’ll be reading!!! 👀🧐 [Shout out to @tripp for the dope artwork!!! 💯🔥] #GOAT #kingjames
