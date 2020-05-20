賴副總統、現場的各位貴賓、電視機前跟網路上的朋友、全體國人同胞，大家好。

Vice President Lai, esteemedguests, friends watching on TV and online, my fellow citizens across thecountry, good morning.

（一）作為共同體的台灣

A Taiwanese Community

今天我站在這裡，以無比感恩的心情，再次承擔台灣人民交付給我的責任。

I feel immensely grateful to stand here once again todayand take on the responsibility entrusted to me bythe Taiwanese people.

這是中華民國史上，最特別的總統就職典禮。它特別的地方，不在於典禮的規模，也不在於參與的人數，而在於，我們都知道，這一路走來有多麼不容易。

This inauguration ceremony is unique in the history ofthe Republic of China. What makes it special is not its size or the number ofpeople in attendance. It is special because we know how difficult it has beenfor us to get to this point.

我要感謝台灣人民，是你們讓這麼不容易的事，在台灣發生。

I want to thank the people of Taiwan for making such adifficult feat possible.

我要特別謝謝一些人，他們在過去這四個月的防疫期間，很少被人提及。我要謝謝每一位在防疫初期，在藥房門口排隊的台灣人民。謝謝你們的耐心，以及謝謝你們對政府的信任。是你們讓全世界看到，台灣，即使在最不安的時刻，也能保持公民的美德。

I particularly want to thank a group of people who havenot received a lot of attention over the past four months in our fight againstCOVID-19. I want to thank every single person who waited in line outside of thepharmacy in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. Thank you for yourpatience, and thank you for trusting the government. You have shown the worldTaiwan’s commitment to civic virtues, even in times of greatest distress.

我也要謝謝那些居家檢疫、居家隔離的人。你們忍受生活的不便，為的是保護他人的健康。謝謝你們，展現人性中最善良的一面，成就台灣防疫的成功。

I also want to thank everyone who was quarantined orisolated at home, putting up with inconvenience in your daily life to keepothers safe and healthy. Thank you for exemplifying humanity’s best qualitiesand helping us successfully bring the coronavirus outbreak under control.

國家的光榮感，生死與共的共同體，這一段記憶，將會存在我們每一個人心中。團結的感覺，就是這個樣子。

This sense of pride in our country, this community’sshared destiny, and the memories of these past months will live on in all ofour hearts. This is what solidarity feels like.

我們今天現場，有許多各國使節代表，而且我相信，世界上一定有許多國家，也都在關心台灣。

Many ambassadors and representatives from other countriesare here today, and I trust that many countries around the world are watchingTaiwan as well.

我想藉著這個機會告訴你們，你們看到的國家，有一群善良而堅韌的人民。這一群人民，無論在多麼艱難的環境中，依然能靠著我們的民主、我們的團結，和我們對彼此的責任感，克服挑戰、度過難關，讓台灣在世界上屹立不搖。

I want to take this opportunity to tell you that thecountry you see is populated by kind and resilient people. No matter thedifficulties we face, we can always count on our democracy, our solidarity, andour sense of responsibility towards each other to help us overcome challenges,weather difficult times, and stand steadfast in the world.

（二）空前的挑戰和絕佳的機會

Unprecedented challenges and unparalleled opportunities

從一月到現在，台灣連續兩次讓國際社會驚豔。第一次是我們的民主選舉，第二次則是我們的防疫成績。

From January to now, Taiwan has amazed the internationalcommunity twice. The first was our democratic elections, and the second was oursuccess in the fight against COVID-19.

過去這一段時間，因為防疫的成功，「台灣」出現在全世界的各大新聞媒體上。

In recent months, Taiwan’s name has appeared in headlinesaround the world, thanks to our successful containment of the coronavirusoutbreak.

「台灣」也寫在我們一箱又一箱送往國外的物資上頭。台灣人是世界上最良善的一群人，當我們有能力的時候，一定會向國際社會伸出援手。

“Taiwan” is also emblazoned on the boxes of supplies weare sending abroad. The Taiwanese people have the kindest hearts in the entire world,and we will always offer help to the international community whenever we areable.

我也希望全體國人同胞，除了分享光榮跟喜悅之外，也能體會「自助助人、自助人助」的精神。

I hope that in addition to sharing in a sense of prideand joy, my fellow citizens can take to heart the spirit of “helping ourselvesto help others;” “when we help ourselves, others will help us.”

疫情還沒有完全結束，我們不能有絲毫鬆懈。就算疫情過去了，衝擊也不會立刻散去。

This pandemic has not yet ended, and we must remainvigilant. Even when it ends, its impacts will linger on.

這次疫情對全球的衝擊既深又廣，它改變了全球政治經濟的秩序，不僅加速、加大了全球供應鏈的重組，重新排列了經濟板塊，也改變了人們的生活和消費型態，甚至也改變了國際社會對台灣和周邊情勢的想像。

The coronavirus has profoundly affected our world. It haschanged the global political and economic order, accelerated and expanded thereorganization of global supply chains, restructured the global economy, andchanged the way we live and shop. It has even changed the way the internationalcommunity views Taiwan and developments in the surrounding region.

這些改變是挑戰，但也是機會。我要請所有的國人同胞做好準備，因為接下來，還有各種考驗和難關在等著我們。

These changes present us with both challenges andopportunities. I want to ask that my fellow citizens be prepared, becausecountless challenges and difficulties remain ahead of us.

未來四年，誰能從疫情中脫困；誰能針對疫情所帶來的改變，研擬國家的生存發展策略。誰能在疫情過後，複雜詭譎的國際情勢間，掌握機會，誰就能讓國家在世界中脫穎而出。

Over the next four years, only those who can end thepandemic within their borders, lay out a strategy for their country’s survivaland development, and take advantage of opportunities in the complex world oftomorrow, will be able to set themselves apart on the international stage.

治理國家從來不能依賴激情，而是要在變局中，保持冷靜、指出方向。過去四年，這一點，我做到了。

It takes more than fervor to govern a country. Leadershipmeans calmly taking the right direction in a changing world. That is preciselywhat I have done over the past four years.

我說過，我會留下一個更好的國家給各位。所以，下一個四年，在產業發展、社會安定、國家安全、民主深化，這四大面向上，我也會超前部署，讓台灣脫胎換骨，我會帶領台灣迎向未來。

I said before that I will leave you with a bettercountry. So over the next four years, I will proactively develop ourindustries, foster a safe society, ensure national security, and deepen ourdemocracy. I am going to reinvent Taiwan and lead our country into the future.

（三）國家建設工程

NationalDevelopment

1.產業與經濟發展

1. Industrial and Economic Development

我知道，台灣人民最關心的，就是我們的產業和經濟的發展。我們在2016年啟動了「經濟發展新模式」，致力讓台灣經濟走向世界。四年來，在國際經濟的巨大變局下，台灣不僅挺了過來，經濟成長更回到四小龍的第一名，股市萬點也成為常態。

I know that theTaiwanese people are most concerned about our industrial and economicdevelopment. In 2016, we initiated a new economic development model to helpconnect Taiwan’s economy to the world. Over the past four years, despitemassive changes in the international economy, Taiwan has done more than justweather the storm. Our economic growth has once again topped the Four AsianTigers, and the stock market index now regularly breaks 10,000 points.

因為疫情控制得當，台灣至今，仍然可以維持經濟正成長，這是全球少有的。但我們在紓困以及振興經濟上，必須持續超前部署，全力維持經濟穩定成長。

Thanksto our successful control of the pandemic, so far, Taiwan is able to maintainpositive economic growth. This is rare in the world. However, we need tocontinue to take early action on economic relief and revitalization, and do whateverit takes to maintain stable economic growth.

未來四年，我們面對的，是全球經濟更劇烈變動，和供應鏈加速重整的局面。在整體經濟方面，我們將秉持「穩定中追求成長、變局中把握先機」的政策理念，持續落實前瞻基礎建設、兆元投資等重大計畫，來鞏固未來幾十年的經濟發展。

Overthe next four years, we will face more intense changes in the global economyand the accelerated reorganization of supply chains. We will continue toimplement our Forward-looking Infrastructure Development and trillion NT-dollarinvestment programs. We will do so in the spirit of “achieving growth throughstability, and seizing opportunity amid changes,” in order to secure Taiwan’seconomic development over the coming decades.

在產業發展方面，我們更要抓住時機，在5+2產業創新的既有基礎上，打造「六大核心戰略產業」，讓台灣成為未來全球經濟的關鍵力量。

In terms of industrialdevelopment, we are going to take advantage of the opportunities before us in sixcore strategic industries founded on our 5+2 Innovative Industries Program, totransform Taiwan into a critical force in the global economy.

我們持續推動新南向政策的同時，也會積極開拓其他有潛力的市場，鼓勵廠商前往布局，為產業的國際合作，創造更有利的條件。當我們在全球尋找機會時，各地的台商將會是我們最好的夥伴。

As we continue to promoteour New Southbound Policy, we will also develop other potential markets andencourage firms to establish operations there, giving our industries an edgewhen they engage in international cooperation. Overseas Taiwanese businesscommunities around the world will be our best partners as we seek newinternational opportunities.

最後，則是人才的問題。台灣要成為全球經濟的關鍵力量，就必須匯聚各方的人才。蔡英文的政府，會全力爭取國際上最頂尖的技術、研發和管理人才，讓台灣產業的團隊能夠更加國際化，擁有全球競爭的視野和能力。

Finally, we have the issue oftalent. In order for Taiwan to become a key global economic force, we need adiverse talent pool. My government will bring in the world’s top technical,R&D, and management talents to help globalize Taiwan’s workforce, widen ourindustries’ horizons, and give them the ability to compete in the internationalarena.

未來，台灣更要和國際進一步接軌，我們將在雙語國家及數位領域上，培養更多的本土人才和菁英，讓產業有更強的國際競爭力。

Looking to the future, Taiwanmust further connect with the international community. We will work tocultivate more outstanding bilingual and digital talents, giving our industriesa global competitive edge.

