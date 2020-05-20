未來四年，更融通的金流、更活水的人流、更強勁的產業實力、更與世界緊密連結的台灣，將開啟嶄新的經濟格局，迎向繁榮新時代。

Over the next four years,Taiwan’s economy will enter a new stage, complete with more flexible capitaland talent flows, more robust industrial capabilities, and closer ties with theworld. Together, we are going to enter a new era of shared prosperity.

2.社會安定：醫療健康網、社會安全網，接住每個需要幫助的人

2. Safe Society: Health and Social Safety Nets to CatchThose Who Need Help

產業發展的同時，我們不會忘記社會安定，也是人民對政府的重要期待。一個更好的國家，政府必須要擔起更多責任，來減輕人民的負擔，減少社會的問題。

As we develop our industries, we will also keep in mindthat the people expect the government to foster a safe society. To be a bettercountry, the government must take on more responsibilities to reduce the burdenon the people and mitigate issues in society.

過去幾年，我們把長照2.0、幼托照顧、居住正義的問題，一個一個補了起來。未來四年，我的目標，就是要把這張網，做得更綿密，接住每一個需要幫助的人，盡量不要讓憾事再發生。

Over the past few years, we have addressed Long-term Care2.0, childcare, and residential justice issues. Over the next four years, mygoal is to weave an even tighter net that can catch every single person whoneeds help and prevent future tragedies.

●健康防疫安全網

●Healthand Disease Prevention Safety Net

首先，我們要更強化健康和防疫安全網。台灣已經是高齡社會，疫病的流行，對人民的健康是嚴厲的挑戰。因此我們必須強化疫病防治和醫療能量，結合產業，在疫苗和藥物的開發、以及傳染病防治的領域，有更多突破，讓人民可以更健康、受到更好的照顧。

First, we will strengthen ourhealth and disease prevention safety net. Taiwan is an ageing society, andinfectious diseases pose a serious challenge to the health of our people. Thatis why we need to bolster our disease prevention and treatment capabilities andlink industries to make more breakthroughs in vaccine and new drug development,as well as infectious disease prevention and treatment, so that people canenjoy healthy lives and receive better care.

●社會安全網補漏網

●MendingGaps in the Social Safety Net

接著，我們要把社會安全網的漏洞補起來。這幾年來，有幾起跟「思覺失調症」患者相關的治安事件，引起很多討論。不只是「思覺失調症」，其他精神疾病、毒癮、家庭暴力等問題也一樣。

Our second step will be to mendthe gaps in our social safety net. Over the past few years, a great deal ofdiscussion has arisen around public safety incidents involving schizophreniapatients. The same goes for other mental illnesses, drug addiction, anddomestic violence.

我了解民眾的憂慮，這不只是個人或家庭的事，更是政府的事。當家庭無法妥善照顧這些患者時，政府就有責任介入協助。

I understand your concerns. These issues are not just theresponsibility of individuals or families, they are the responsibility of thegovernment. When families are unable to provide proper care, the government hasa duty to step in and help.

我會強化社會照顧體系，提升第一線的社工能量，改善他們的工作環境，讓社工能夠深入最基層，把過去社會安全網沒有接住的人找出來。

I am going to upgrade our social care system, enhance thecapabilities of frontline social workers, and improve their work environments,so that they can work at the grassroots and identify people who have fallenthrough the gaps in our safety net.

另外，對於個案所引發的爭議，我們不能把責任全部推給醫療部門、或個別法官。司法和行政部門，應該要檢討制度、優化制度，該修法的地方，就應該要著手修正。

We cannot hold medical agenciesor individual judges solely responsible for controversies surrounding specificcases. Our judicial and executive branches should reevaluate and optimize thesesystems and take initiatives to make any necessary legal amendments.

3. 國家安全：國防事務改革、積極參與國際、兩岸和平穩定

3. National Security: National Defense Reforms, ActiveInternational Participation, Peaceful and Stable Cross-strait Relations

一個更好的國家，也必須重視國家安全。過去四年，我們推動國防事務改革、積極參與國際，維持兩岸關係的和平穩定，希望讓台灣在印太地區的和平、穩定與繁榮，扮演更積極的角色。未來四年，這些政策方向不會改變，我們也會做得更多。

A better country requires a greater emphasis on nationalsecurity. Over the past four years, we have pushed for national defensereforms, active international participation, and peaceful, stable cross-straitrelations. We hope that Taiwan can play a more active role in the peace,stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. Over the next four years,the direction of our policies will remain the same, and we will do even more.

●國防事務改革

●National Defense Reforms

在國防事務改革方面，有三個重要的方向。第一是加速發展「不對稱戰力」。在強化防衛固守能力的同時，未來戰力的發展，將著重機動、反制、非傳統的不對稱戰力；並且能夠有效防衛「網路戰」、「認知戰」、以及「超限戰」的威脅，達成重層嚇阻的戰略目標。

We have three important directions for our nationaldefense reforms. First is accelerating the development of our asymmetricalcapabilities. While we work to bolster our defense capabilities, future combatcapacity development will also emphasize mobility, countermeasures, and non-traditionalasymmetrical capabilities. We will also work to strengthen our defenses againstthe threats of cyber warfare, cognitive warfare, and “unrestricted” warfare toachieve our strategic goal of multidomain deterrence.

第二是後備動員制度的實質改革。我們要提高後備部隊的人員素質和武器裝備；後備戰力提高，才能有效地跟常備軍隊協同作戰。此外，平常就要建立跨部會的常設後備動員體制，協調人力物力，平戰轉換時，動員才會順利。

The second is substantive reforms to our military reserveand mobilization systems. We need to enhance the quality of our reserve forces,as well as their weapons, equipment, and training, in order to achieveeffective jointness with our regular forces. We also need to establish a standing,interdepartmental system connecting our reserve and mobilization systems. Thissystem will help coordinate personnel and supplies, so that we can successfullymobilize during a transition from peacetime to war.

第三是改善部隊管理制度。現在的年輕士官兵，都是在民主自由的社會長大，如何讓他們在軍中，發揮更好的戰力和專長，這是必須正視的課題。

Third is improvements to our military’s management institutions.Today’s young servicemembers have all grown up in a democratic society, and oneof our most important missions will be to find ways for them to better utilizetheir professional skills in line with military needs.

年輕人從軍出現適應上的問題，反映出社會轉變和軍中管理制度的落差。我們必須把落差補起來，不要因為制度的不周全，影響了社會對軍隊的觀感，也造成軍人的榮譽和士氣，在一個又一個的個案中，被消耗掉。

Some young servicemembers have difficulties adjusting tomilitary needs, reflecting the gap between today’s society and our militarymanagement institutions. We need to work to close that gap. We need to reducenegative societal views of the military and end the gradual erosion of ourmilitary’s prestige and morale due to individual incidents caused by imperfect institutions.

因此，我們要在制度上，強化軍中申訴關懷機制、建立公允的事件調查機制、以及滾動檢討人事配置。在教育訓練上，則要提升各級幹部領導統御能力，達成管理的現代化、專業化。

Thus, we will improve appeal and counseling mechanismswithin the military, establish a fair and equitable incident investigationmechanism, and regularly evaluate personnel placements. In terms of educationand training, we will strengthen leadership capacities across all levels ofleadership and foster a modern management system that emphasizes professionalism.

我們要在維持戰力的團隊軍紀，以及社會價值對個人的尊重之間，取得均衡。

We need to strike a balance between the team-orientedmilitary discipline needed for actual combat and society’s respect for theindividual.

●積極參與國際社會

●Active InternationalParticipation

在國際層面，過去四年，我們積極參與各項國際重大議題，包括反恐合作、人道援助、宗教自由、以及非傳統安全等重要全球議題。

Over the past four years, we have actively taken part inaddressing major global issues, including counter-terrorism cooperation,humanitarian assistance, religious freedom, and nontraditional security.

在這次國際疫情中，我們在能力範圍內，對國際社會展開無私援助，受到了高度肯定。

Throughout this global pandemic, we have been praised forproviding selfless assistance to the international community wherever we areable.

台灣，已經被國際定位為民主成功故事、可信賴夥伴、世界良善力量，這是台灣人民的共同驕傲。

Taiwan has been deemed ademocratic success story, a reliable partner, and a force for good in the worldby the international community. All Taiwanese people should take pride in this.

未來四年，我們會持續爭取參與國際組織，強化和友邦的共榮合作，和美、日、歐等共享價值的國家，深化夥伴關係。

Over the next four years, we will continue to fight forour participation in international organizations, strengthen mutuallybeneficial cooperation with our allies, and bolster ties with the UnitedStates, Japan, Europe, and other like-minded countries.

我們也會更積極參與區域的合作機制，和區域相關國家攜手，共同為印太區域的和平、穩定與繁榮，做出實際貢獻。

We will also participate more actively in regionalcooperation mechanisms and work hand-in-hand with countries in the region tomake concrete contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacificregion.

●和平穩定的兩岸關係

●Peaceful and Stable Cross-straitRelations

面對複雜多變的兩岸情勢，過去四年，我們盡力為兩岸和平穩定，做出最大的努力，也獲得國際社會的肯定；我們會持續努力，也願意跟對岸展開對話，為區域安全，做出更具體的貢獻。

In the face of complex and changing cross-straitcircumstances, we have made the greatest effort to maintain peace and stabilityin the Taiwan Strait over the past four years, gaining approval from theinternational community. We will continue these efforts, and we are willing toengage in dialogue with China and make more concrete contributions to regionalsecurity.

我要再次重申「和平、對等、民主、對話」這八個字。我們不會接受北京當局，以「一國兩制」矮化台灣，破壞台海的現狀，這是我們堅定不移的原則。

Here, I want to reiterate the words “peace, parity,democracy, and dialogue.” We will not accept the Beijing authorities’ use of“one country, two systems” to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-straitstatus quo. We stand fast by this principle.

我們也會持續遵循中華民國憲法，與兩岸人民關係條例，來處理兩岸事務。這是我們維持台海和平穩定現狀的一貫立場。

We will continue to handle cross-strait affairs accordingto the Constitution of the Republic of China and the Act Governing Relationsbetween the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area. This has been ourconsistent position for maintaining the peaceful and stable status quo in theTaiwan Strait.

兩岸關係正處於歷史的轉折點，雙方都有責任，謀求長遠相處之道，避免對立與分歧的擴大。在變局之中，我會堅守原則，並秉持解決問題的開放態度，負起責任，也期盼對岸領導人，能承擔起相對的責任，共同穩定兩岸關係的長遠發展。

Cross-strait relations have reached a historical turningpoint. Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term andprevent the intensification of antagonism and differences. Faced with changingcircumstances, I will hold firm to my principles, adopt an open attitude toresolve issues, and shoulder my responsibilities as President. I also hope thatthe leader on the other side of the Strait will take on the sameresponsibility, and work with us to jointly stabilize the long-term developmentof cross-strait relations.

（四）國家體制強化及民主深化

Strengthening State Institutions and Democracy

未來四年，除了國家建設的工程，政府體制的優化，也非常重要。立法院即將成立修憲委員會，提供一個平台，讓攸關政府制度、以及人民權利的各項憲政體制改革議題，能夠被充分對話、形成共識。

While we work to achieve national development, it iscrucial that we optimize our government institutions over the next four years.Our Legislative Yuan will establish a constitutional amendment committee,giving us a platform to engage in dialogue and reach a consensus onconstitutional reforms pertaining to government systems and people’s rights.

藉由這個民主過程，憲政體制將更能夠與時俱進，契合台灣社會的價值。而朝野都有共識的18歲公民權，更應該優先來推動。

This democratic process will enable the constitutionalsystem to progress with the times and align with the values of Taiwanesesociety. Our first priority should be to lower the voting age from 20 to 18, anissue on which both the majority and opposition parties are in agreement.

在司法改革方面，上個任期，我實現了「司改國是會議」的承諾，讓「法官法」、「律師法」、「憲法訴訟法」、以及「勞動事件法」陸續完成修法，這都是改善司法體質的基礎工程。

In terms of judicial reform, I delivered on my promise toconvene a National Congress on Judicial Reform, and we completed amendments tothe Judges Act, the Attorney Regulation Act, the Constitutional Court ProcedureAct, and the Labor Incident Act. This is all base work for the furtherimprovement of our judicial system.

但是司改還在轉型期，現階段的成果，和人民的期待，還有一段距離。我會繼續傾聽各方的意見，不會停下腳步，人民的不滿，就是持續改革的動力。

However, our judicial reforms are still in transition,and our current progress has not yet met the public’s expectations. I willcontinue to solicit opinions from across society and keep pressing forward. Thepeople’s dissatisfaction drives us to continue on the path of reform.

在未來四年內，國民法官制度一定要上路，讓人民進入法庭擔任國民法官，成為改革的催化劑，讓司法體系與人民的距離不再遙遠，更加符合期待，贏得信賴。

Within the next four years, we need to implement a layjudge system, so that citizens can act as lay judges in court and becomecatalysts for judicial reform. This will help bridge the distance between thepeople and our judicial system, so that it aligns better with theirexpectations and earns their trust.

另外，所有憲政機關，都要持續改革的腳步。行政院組織改造工程，將在重新盤點後再次啟動，包括成立一個專責的數位發展部會，還有與時俱進地調整各部會，讓政府的治理能力，更貼近國家發展的需要。

All constitutional institutions must also continue on thepath of reform. The Executive Yuan will reevaluate and reinitiate itsorganizational reform process, including the establishment of a specializeddigital development agency and adjustments to all ministries in line withcurrent needs. This will enable governance capabilities to be more responsiveto the needs of national development.

監察院的國家人權委員會，將在今年八月掛牌成立，它將是台灣落實「人權立國」理念的里程碑，也是監察院轉型的起點。

The National Human Rights Commission under the ControlYuan will officially be established in August of this year. This will be amilestone in our journey to place human rights at the center of Taiwan’snational ethos, and marks the start of a new chapter for the Control Yuan.

我也會請九月上任的考試院新團隊，提出完整的改革方案，檢討過去的思維，轉型為稱職的國家人力資源部門，培育現代政府所需的治理人才。

Our new Examination Yuan team will be instated inSeptember, and I will ask them to propose a comprehensive reform plan andevaluate past policies, so that they can become an effective human resourcedepartment that can cultivate the talent a modern government needs.

（五）結論

Conclusion

各位國人同胞，過去七十年來，中華民國台灣，在一次又一次的挑戰中，越發堅韌團結。我們抵抗過侵略併吞的壓力、走出獨裁體制的幽谷，也一度走在被世界孤立的曠野之中，但無論什麼樣的挑戰，民主自由的價值，一直是我們的堅持。「自助助人、自助人助」的共同體意識，也始終是我們的信念。

My fellow citizens, over the past 70 years, the Republicof China (Taiwan) has grown more resilient and unified through countlesschallenges. We have resisted the pressure of aggression and annexation. We havemade the transition from authoritarianism to democracy. Although we were onceisolated in the world, we have always persisted in the values of democracy andfreedom, no matter the challenges ahead of us. We will always remain committedto our common belief: Taiwan must help ourselves to help others, and when wehelp ourselves, others will help us.

今天我們的現場，有很多防疫英雄：口罩國家隊上中下游產業成員、疫情指揮中心的公衛團隊、以及蘇貞昌院長帶領的政府團隊。

Many of the heroes in our fight against COVID-19 are herewith us today, including members of our national face mask team, our CentralEpidemic Command Center’s public health team, and Premier Su Tseng-chang’steam.

還有更多沒有在現場的各行各業防疫英雄們，醫護人員、郵務人員、藥師、便利商店店員、以及運將朋友等等。

There are many more heroes from all walks of life not inattendance today: medical workers, postal workers, pharmacists, conveniencestore clerks, taxi drivers, and many more.

容我無法一一叫出各位的名字，但我想要告訴大家，七十年來，台灣可以度過一次又一次的挑戰，依靠的從來不是一兩個英雄；而是像各位一樣，一起轉動歷史巨輪的無名英雄。是因為有你們，台灣世世代代的幸福、安定、繁榮，才得以延續。

I may not be able to call out all of your names, but Iwant everyone to know that Taiwan has overcome countless challenges over thepast 70 years, relying on not just one or two heroes, but thanks to countlessheroes such as yourselves, working together to turn the wheels of history. Youhave helped make Taiwan a happy, safe, and prosperous place for generations tocome.

我要向你們所有人致敬。所有的台灣人都是英雄。蔡英文跟賴清德，很榮幸能在此，接受各位的託付。

I want to express my respect to all of you. Every singleperson in Taiwan is a hero. Vice President Lai and I are honored to take on theresponsibility you have entrusted to us.

能在這樣艱鉅的時刻，承擔中華民國總統的重責大任，我心中的壓力多過喜悅。不過，我不會退縮，因為我有你們。

Taking on the responsibility of the President of theRepublic of China in such difficult times brings me more pressure than joy. ButI will not back down, because all of you are with me.

未來的路不會一片順遂，挑戰只會越來越多。不過，我們是一個在驚濤駭浪中走過來的國家。我們兩千三百萬人，是生死與共的命運共同體。過去是這樣、現在是這樣，未來也是這樣。

The path forward will not be easy, and greater challengesawait us. But we are a country that has persevered through even the greatesthardships. We, the 23 million people, have always been and will always be acommunity with a shared destiny.

我由衷期許所有的國人同胞，要記得過去這幾個月，上下一心、緊緊相依、克服難關的感動。中華民國可以很團結，台灣可以很安全，當一個台灣人可以很光榮，可以抬頭挺胸、昂首闊步。

I truly hope that all of my fellow citizens will rememberhow it felt to come together to overcome the challenges of the past few months.The Republic of China can be united. Taiwan can be safe. Being Taiwanese can bean honor that makes you hold your head high.

親愛的國人同胞，未來的旅程還很長，台灣的故事，也正在展開下一頁。台灣的故事，屬於每一個人，也需要每一個人。

My dear citizens, the path ahead of us is long, and weare about to begin a new chapter in Taiwan’s story. Taiwan’s story belongs to eachand every one of us, and it needs each and every one of us.

兩千三百萬的台灣人民，請當我們的導引，請當我們的夥伴，讓我們凝聚智慧與勇氣，一起打造一個更好的國家。謝謝大家。

I ask that the 23 million people of Taiwan act as ourguides and partners. Let us pool our wisdom and courage and make this country abetter place together. Thank you.

(中時電子報)