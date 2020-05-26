Our waitress, @kaxandra.diaz experience yesterday, “Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd “ * * * * * * * * * @che.delray wants to thank you for your kindness, it was our pleasure to have you here! We hope you enjoyed your time with us, we wish you the best!
Che!!! Restaurant（@che.delray）分享的貼文
現效力騎士隊的籃板王德拉蒙(Andre Drummond)是個很大方的人！德拉蒙在佛州棕櫚灘的一家餐館給小費，出手居然高達1000美元(約台幣3萬)，相較之下他只吃了164美元的餐點。
拿到小費的女侍Kasandra Diaz興奮得不知所措，而且她其實不認識德拉蒙。她在餐館的IG上寫道：「今天我連值兩班，因為疫情的關係沒什麼生意，大家都很慘，結果我拿到了一般服務生無法想像的小費。」
「我不知他(德拉蒙)是誰，我從沒在這裡看過他。結帳的時候我不敢相信，160美元的帳單加上1000美元的小費，我開心得流淚，滿懷感激又不知該如何反應。很高興知道有人在這艱困的時刻展現這種善心。」
小費是美國服務生的重要收入來源，客人減少讓他們幾乎收不到錢。美媒ESPN報導，幾天前也有退役NFL球員強生(Chad Johnson)給復工的餐館打賞，出手1000美元小費，還在帳單上寫道：「恭喜重新開張，希望這些錢有幫上忙。」
(中時電子報)
