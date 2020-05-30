Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #NormalizeEquality
therock（@therock）分享的貼文 於 張貼
美國明尼蘇達州首府明尼亞波里斯市近日發生一起警察暴力致死案，一名46歲非裔男子佛洛伊德（George Floyd）因涉嫌用偽鈔，被警員用膝蓋押頸，最後斷氣身亡。昨(29日)好萊塢巨星巨石強森（Dwayne Johnson）也難過發文，說佛洛伊德都已求救了15次，不明白警察為何如此冷血。
巨石強森昨PO出寫著佛洛伊德在影片中喊著「我不能呼吸」手寫卡，表示看了影片後相當心碎，他指出當嫌犯戴著手銬趴在地上時，已經不構成威脅，佛洛伊德不斷喊著不能呼吸，不是只說了1、2次，「他講了15次」，他也有家人在當警察，但「這位警官被控謀殺，我給予肯定」。
巨石強森進一步表示，除了對警官追究責任外，還有其他需要深究的問題，那就是人權平等，「只有當人權平等普及化後，我們才能獲得勝利」，最後他更向佛洛伊德的家屬表達遺憾，也呼籲人權平等刻不容緩。
(中時電子報)
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。