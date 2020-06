This night, 23 YEARS AGO: The Bulls order a thin & crispy w/extra pepperoni pizza to the Park City Marriott.



MJ is the only one who eats it. Gets sick. Known as the “Flu Game.” MJ says in “Last Dance” it’s food poisoning. Man who said he made pizza, @CraigFite, says couldn’t be pic.twitter.com/qWcv4qEVqu