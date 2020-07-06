加拿大男星尼克科德羅（Nick Cordero）演過多部百老匯名作，他曾風光拿下「劇場奧斯卡」之稱的東尼獎，不過尼克科德羅在3月確診新冠肺炎，他為了保命還截肢，甚至傳出肺部受嚴重損害，未料尼克科德羅與病魔搏鬥95天後，仍宣告不治，享年41歲。
尼克科德羅的老婆阿曼達克魯茲（Amanda Kloots）稍早在IG證實老公辭世消息，她揪心寫下：「天堂有另一個天使」，尼克科德羅3月被診斷罹患新冠肺炎，後來病情急轉直下，尼克科德羅4月被截肢，而他的肺部受嚴重損害，甚至一度失去意識。
儘管尼克科德羅在5月中旬恢復意識，但他經過95天的治療，尼克科德羅仍在今（6日）宣告不治，享年41歲，留下妻子和年僅1歲的兒子，而阿曼達克魯茲也在IG感性向丈夫喊話：「我將永遠愛你，永遠是我的愛人。」
View this post on Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on
(中時電子報)
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。