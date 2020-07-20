新冠肺炎蔓延全球，疫情仍尚未趨緩，不少曾罹患肺炎的病患，出面述說痛苦經歷，也有醫師公開病患治療的過程，印尼一名新聞工作者，在網路上曝光一張肺炎死者照片，表示想透過這張心碎的作品，「向承擔極大風險的醫護人員致上最高敬意」。
To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome
Joshua Irwandi（@joshirwandi）分享的貼文 於 張貼
來自印尼的新聞工作者伊爾萬迪（Joshua Irwandi），在instagram上PO出一張照片，內容是一具罹患肺炎的死者，全身被塑膠膜緊緊包覆，躺在病床上，伊爾萬迪在照片上標註，「那個時刻我唯一想的是，發生在這個人身上的事，也可能發生在我愛的人身上，發生在我們愛的人身上」。
照片引起全球網友注意，表示相當震撼，不僅讓人看到疫情真實的一面，也令人難過。伊爾萬迪受訪時說，報導新聞期間，他看到醫護人員冒著生命危險拯救病患，這些人都是真正的英雄，「感謝他們的唯一方式，就是遵守他們的防疫建議」，更是要提醒大家，疫情的危險不容小覷。
但印尼歌手安吉（Anji）質疑照片背後「有人在操作」，且肺炎病患過世，連家屬都不能見一面，為何新聞工作者卻可以拍照，同時也不認為新冠肺炎有這麼可怕；針對質疑，印尼專業攝影記者組織（PFI）發表聲明，譴責安吉的說法，表示伊爾萬迪拍攝照片時，符合所有新聞倫理規範，並獲得同意，亦遵守防疫要求，更不應該把攝影新聞工作者的採訪內容，與一般攝影師、網紅、youtuber等相比。
(中時新聞網)
