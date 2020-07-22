在好萊塢賣座電影《歌喉讚》中有著吃重演出的女星安娜坎普(Anna Camp)，在圈內人紛紛因疫情關係停工避險的時候，突然公開了不幸的消息，安娜自爆得了新冠肺炎，驚人表示自己一直是相當小心的人，只因一次疏忽沒在公開場合戴口罩，換來如煉獄般痛苦的病重時光。
Hi friends... I felt it was my responsibility to share that I ended up getting Covid-19. I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms. I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it. I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it’s like having the flu, but I’ve had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful. Completely losing my sense of smell and taste without knowing when or even if they will return is extremely disorienting. I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives. Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on me during this scary time. Please be safe out there. Let’s all do our part and wear a mask. I don’t want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it’s a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it’s so incredibly easy to do❤️
安娜坎普在IG貼文，公開了自己病重的消息，表示當世界逐漸在解封，她做了一個決定，在某公開場合不要戴口罩，「就這麼一次，我就中招了」，她表示雖然檢驗結果是陰性，但她在三個星期內經歷了所有新冠肺炎的症狀，「我病得嚴重，且有一些無法抹滅的症狀」。
安娜坎普表示，新冠肺炎已經對她的免疫系統造成永久性的傷害，她目前嗅覺只剩過去的30%左右，如今離發病已過去1個月，仍極度疲勞、暈眩、腹痛、噁心、嘔吐以及發燒，但她認為自己已經很幸運「至少我還活著」，因此她決定公開此事，呼籲眾人戴口罩，表示病毒不斷變化，被感染的機會仍很高，每個人都應當改變自己的作為，「戴口罩就等於是在救別人的命」，也感謝這期間每一個關心她的人。
(中時新聞網)
