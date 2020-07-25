任職於美國佛羅里達電視台《WFLA》的美女記者維多莉亞（Victoria Price），上個月收到一封觀眾來信，表示維多莉亞的脖子似乎腫腫的，並透露「這讓她想起了自己」，建議維多莉亞快點去看醫生，而這封信件，竟成了「救命信」。
"8 On Your Side" isn't just a catchphrase at @wfla. It’s our cornerstone. But the roles recently reversed when I found a viewer on MY side, and I couldn't be more grateful. As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too. COVID created some diagnostic delays but I'll finally be undergoing surgery this Monday to remove the tumor, my thyroid, and a couple of the nearby lymph nodes. Doctor says it's spreading, but not too much, and we're hopeful this will be my first and last procedure. Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. Love y'all and see you soon. VP 💕
維多莉亞在個人Instagram上發文，表示收到一封觀眾的救命信，那名觀眾告訴她，從播報新聞的畫面中看起來，覺得維多莉亞脖子似乎有點腫，說自己罹患癌症以前，脖子上也有腫塊，提醒她一定要去看醫生，結果維多莉亞檢查後，果然罹患甲狀腺癌。
甲狀腺癌從維多莉亞的脖子開始擴散，需進行手術治療，維多莉亞說如果沒有收到觀眾來信，「自己永遠不會去看醫生」，難以想像最後癌症會變的有多嚴重，維多莉亞非常感謝這位觀眾，因為對方其實沒有義務要提醒她，同時維多莉亞也提醒大家「檢查脖子」（#CheckYourNeck！），因為女性罹患甲狀腺癌比男性更為常見，維多莉亞補充，「今年在美國診斷出的所有病例中，大約有75%是女性」。
