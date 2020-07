We deal with disrespect on the daily so for someone like you @andre to tweet that off the same device u could have looked me up on is unacceptable. Mind you commentator said my name. Would it have been the same if I was a guy?Look at the pic. I didn’t forget . I SAID WHAT I SAID! https://t.co/hl0qYJNjI4 pic.twitter.com/2kPTbJPScP