The Lakers are averaging the fewest points per game and shooting the worst out of any team in the bubble.



99.3 PPG

39.8 FG%

25.2 3P%



The second lowest marks are 105.0 PPG (Wizards), 42.0 FG% (Mavs), 29.8 3P% (Mavs).