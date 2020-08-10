【 拘捕 • 10人涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行 • 案情簡報 】 【 Arrest • 10 persons were arrested on suspicion of breaching the HKSAR National Security Law and committing other offences • Media Briefing 】 警方今日(8月10日)採取行動，拘捕10名人士涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行。警察公共關係科郭嘉銓總警司及國家安全處李桂華高級警司現向傳媒簡報案情。 Today (10 August), the Police arrested 10 persons on suspicion of violating the National Security Law and committing other offences. Chief Superintendent KWOK Ka-chuen of the Police Public Relations Branch and Senior Superintendent LI Kwai-wah of the National Security Department are giving a briefing to the media.