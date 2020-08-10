【 拘捕 • 10人涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行 • 案情簡報 】
【 Arrest • 10 persons were arrested on suspicion of breaching the HKSAR National Security Law and committing other offences • Media Briefing 】
警方今日(8月10日)採取行動，拘捕10名人士涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行。警察公共關係科郭嘉銓總警司及國家安全處李桂華高級警司現向傳媒簡報案情。
Today (10 August), the Police arrested 10 persons on suspicion of violating the National Security Law and committing other offences. Chief Superintendent KWOK Ka-chuen of the Police Public Relations Branch and Senior Superintendent LI Kwai-wah of the National Security Department are giving a briefing to the media.
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。