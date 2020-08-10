【 拘捕 • 10人涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行 • 案情簡報 】

【 拘捕 • 10人涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行 • 案情簡報 】 【 Arrest • 10 persons were arrested on suspicion of breaching the HKSAR National Security Law and committing other offences • Media Briefing 】 警方今日(8月10日)採取行動，拘捕10名人士涉嫌違反《香港國安法》等罪行。警察公共關係科郭嘉銓總警司及國家安全處李桂華高級警司現向傳媒簡報案情。 Today (10 August), the Police arrested 10 persons on suspicion of violating the National Security Law and committing other offences. Chief Superintendent KWOK Ka-chuen of the Police Public Relations Branch and Senior Superintendent LI Kwai-wah of the National Security Department are giving a briefing to the media.

香港警方國安處晚間召開記者會指出，港警國安處、刑事部、港島總區及軍裝人員自今早7時採取拘捕及搜查行動，一日下來共拘捕9男1女，年齡介乎23至72歲，涉及違反香港國安法及串謀詐騙等。其中壹傳媒黎智英等傳媒人士涉及資助團夥要求外國制裁香港，以違反香港國安法逕行拘捕。

據《東網》報導，香港高級警司李桂華與警方公共關係科總警司郭嘉銓晚間召開記者會彙報10日警方行動結果。李桂華表示，警方發現有團夥積極要求外國組織封鎖、制裁香港，在今日被捕人士中有2男1女負責運行此事，包括傳媒高層利用外國戶口支持有關團夥。該團夥於香港國安法立法後仍積極運作，故對上述人士作出拘捕。

香港警方指出，壹傳媒黎智英等人涉及資助團夥要求外國制裁香港，以違反香港國安法逕行拘捕。（圖／路透）
李桂華說，另收到投訴指有人以低價騙取使用廠房，案中共涉及5男1女，當中有2名男子亦同時涉嫌違反國安法。

李桂華表示，不會提及團夥的成員個別名字及組織，但他也強調，不會因為單寫貼文而觸犯法例，而是有人透過財務支持而最終令香港被制裁，其中涉及「幾大筆錢」。根據國安法，勾結外國令香港受制裁已觸犯法例，他還表示，該圑夥與過去一年的社會運動有相連。

港警公共關係科總警司郭嘉銓則強調，警方尊重傳媒的採訪自由及權利，盡量便利新聞工作者的工作，並容許15間包括電視、電台、報章等傳媒進入封鎖區內採訪，希望在不影響警方執法的前提下，增加警方的透明度。

報導說，今日被捕人士包括黎智英、其兩名兒子黎見恩及黎耀恩、壹傳媒行政總裁張劍虹、營運總裁兼財務總裁周達權、行政總監黃偉強、壹傳媒動畫公司總經理吳達光、「香港故事」成員李宇軒、學民思潮前成員李宗澤及香港眾志前成員周庭。

