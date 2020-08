Warriors since 2010:



2011: Drafted Klay

2012: Drafted Draymond

2013: Reached second round

2014: Reached first round

2015: Won title

2016: Signed KD

2017: Won title

2018: Won title

2019: Reached Finals

2020: Got 2nd overall pick (for a trade?)



The rich gets richer. pic.twitter.com/FcO3bdNXQo