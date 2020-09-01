昨晚美國國務院亞太助卿史達偉在美國傳統基金會所主辦視訊研討會中，再度重申美國並未改變「一個中國」政策，並且逐條唸出「六項保證」，同時美國在臺協會亦同步公佈當年涉及「六項保證」外交電文解密內容。但遭到學者逐條比對指出，史達偉所唸出版本文字與原始外交電文存在差異，是否存在任何玄機，政府應當將此視為外交警訊，妥善因應處理。

中華戰略學會研究員張競本日在其臉書貼文，其內容指出：

假若您認為昨晚視訊研討會美國國務院亞太助卿史達偉重提六項保證很重要，我就必須提醒您，再細讀對比下列文字：

美國上海公報原文：

The U.S. side declared: The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The United States Government does not challenge that position.

美國在臺協會公佈涉及「六項保證」外交電文原始文字：

Has not agreed to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan

Has not agreed to consult with the PRC on arms sales to Taiwan

Will not play a mediation role between Taipei and Beijing

Has not agreed to revise the Taiwan Relations Act

Has not altered its position regarding sovereignty over Taiwan.

Will not exert pressure on Taiwan to enter into negotiations with the PRC.

史達偉看著講稿所唸出「六項保證」文辭：

First, the United States has set no date for ending arms sales to Taiwan.

Second, the United States has not agreed to prior consultation with Beijing on arms sales with Taiwan.

Third, the United States has not agreed to any mediation role between Beijing and Taipei.

Fourth,the United States has not agreed to revise the Taiwan relations act.

Fifth,the United States has not agreed to take any position regarding the sovereignty of Taiwan.

Sixth, the United States will never pressure Taiwan to negotiate with Beijing.

是否另有玄機，本人不具研究此等外交關係專長，只會整理資料，尚待先進高手說文解字！

本報記者聯繫張競時，張競強調「六項保證」多年來存在多種版本，除當年政府透過媒體所公佈版本，其與美國國務院歷代官員在國會證辭，並且亦與美國國會多次通過論及「六項保證」決議案內容完全吻合，並與目前公佈之美國解密外交電文一字不差，但海外獨派網站就是堅持另有暗示美國維持臺灣地位未定論之其他版本。

張競指出，本來公佈檔案應當是可以讓爭議塵埃落定，但卻不料史達偉又扯出不同文字，不知是否另有玄機，存心製造讓人得以另做文章之政治操作基點，值得國內學界專家學者深入理解。外交官員亦應將此視為警訊，聯繫美方說明清楚。

張競認為，史達偉在線上研討會時確實曾提到：“We have changed nothing about these longstanding policies. What we are doing, though, is making some important updates to our engagement with Taiwan to better reflect these policies and respond to changing circumstances. The adjustments are significant, but still well within the boundaries of our one-China policy.”但若是自作聰明亂改當年檔案所明白記述字辭，那就不再是雷根的六項保證，而是史達偉的六項保證囉！

張競強調，史達偉與其本人都是出身軍旅，不論是空中飛行或是海上航行編隊，各項用辭用語務求精準，否則失之毫釐差以千里，都是悠關生死人命關天。所以史達偉不可能是疏忽失言，但為何要改變論述辭語，為何不能依據檔案內容逐字唸出，到底葫蘆中在賣何種膏藥，吾人必須審慎理解。

