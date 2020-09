View this post on Instagram

I just want to say THANK YOU. Thank you my family, supporters, my nominator and all at TVB. The past few weeks have been the most hectic, but amazing weeks of my life. I have learned so much, grown as a person and really couldn’t have done this without your support. I am still in complete shock! Hong Kong has always held a special place in my heart and I cannot wait to take this opportunity to continue to spread love and joy. And lastly, to my dad, we've done it 🍾❤!!!