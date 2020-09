Can we even imagine if @HelenRosenthal got her wish to "literally abolish the police"? Isn't this bad enough? @NYCSpeakerCoJo @CoreyinNYC and @ebottcher got revenge on her cutting UWS allocation AND gifted us with problematic guests from Hell's Kitchen @errollouis @ny1 @nypost pic.twitter.com/qp5nfRKTTi