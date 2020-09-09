迪士尼經典動畫真人版《花木蘭》經歷數次延期後，終於在日前上映，由於主演劉亦菲曾因挺港警言論而遭揚言抵制，不過隨著電影票房開出紅盤、成績亮眼，在網上也引發不少騷動，同時，劉亦菲日前則在網上發長文感謝劇組與工作人員，她更大方曝光自己的素顏。
劉亦菲因挺港警言論，遭部分網友抵制，但《花木蘭》上映首週全台票房走高，讓抵制派網友不敢置信，還有人在網上求「窩囊的八卦」，不過以《花木蘭》首週就有近3400萬的成績來看，最終票房也被看好有望破億。
女主角劉亦菲等了許久終於等到《花木蘭》上映，她日前也在IG發長文，分享拍攝花絮照、感性謝劇組人員「作為演員，這種經歷對我來說是最好的鼓勵」，她親民模樣被狂讚。
I am truly grateful! As an actor, this experience has been the best encouragement for me. It is my dream that really brought me here to collaborate with the dream team of Disney and with the best director, Niki. I still remember when I came to LA for my audition a few years ago. I didn’t even dare to think about how excited I would be if I succeeded, but I did it. Dreams can take you wherever you want to go so cherish them. I want to thank our dream team. Niki, my hero. My best partner. My friend. If there is a chance, I hope we will work together again in the near future. Mandy, the coolest cinematographer. Liz, our superwoman first AD. Bina, the details and textures of your costumes were my inspiration. Jason, though you had to take on so much, you always supported me in every way. Sean and Jessica, thank you for creating this opportunity that represents us and tells our stories. Without your love and support, there is no Mulan. You are the best bosses! To the cast, everyone went through such tremendous training and preparation for a very long time to achieve a shot or scene. I never expected we would become so close and bond together as a family. I love you! Finally, thank you Stephanie and Rik. After this journey, you have become my family. So many people to thank, to be continued...
同時，劉亦菲也曬出與工作人員合照，大方曝光自己的素顏，只見劉亦菲頂素顏、身穿《花木蘭》的古裝戲服和厚重外套，劉亦菲雖然與她仙氣模樣差很大，不過也讓外界看到劉亦菲坦然、敬業的一面，而33歲的劉亦菲，儘管素顏依舊顏值在線，只能說女神有顏值就是任性。
