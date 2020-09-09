View this post on Instagram

I am truly grateful! As an actor, this experience has been the best encouragement for me. It is my dream that really brought me here to collaborate with the dream team of Disney and with the best director, Niki. I still remember when I came to LA for my audition a few years ago. I didn’t even dare to think about how excited I would be if I succeeded, but I did it. Dreams can take you wherever you want to go so cherish them. ⁣ ⁣ I want to thank our dream team. Niki, my hero. My best partner. My friend. If there is a chance, I hope we will work together again in the near future. Mandy, the coolest cinematographer. Liz, our superwoman first AD. Bina, the details and textures of your costumes were my inspiration. Jason, though you had to take on so much, you always supported me in every way. Sean and Jessica, thank you for creating this opportunity that represents us and tells our stories. Without your love and support, there is no Mulan. You are the best bosses! ⁣ ⁣ To the cast, everyone went through such tremendous training and preparation for a very long time to achieve a shot or scene. I never expected we would become so close and bond together as a family. I love you! ⁣ ⁣ Finally, thank you Stephanie and Rik. After this journey, you have become my family. ⁣ ⁣ So many people to thank, to be continued...