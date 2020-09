Rockets playoff exits since 2014:



'14 — Lillard buzzer-beater

'15 — Lost to GSW

'16 — Lost by 33 to GSW w/o Curry

'17 — Lost by 39 to Spurs w/o Kawhi

'18 — 27 straight missed 3s

'19 — Lost to GSW w/o KD (Curry had 0 at half)

'20 — Lost 4 straight to Lakers after winning Game 1 pic.twitter.com/rbiuV5hyCi