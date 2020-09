#US XM913 50 mm Bushmaster Chain Gun with ARDEC APFSDS can defeat max 200 mm RHAe armour at 1000 mtrs.



Meanwhile, the Au-220M 57 mm autocannon of #Russia can defeat 130 mm RHAe at 1000 mtrs.



It seems Russia soon will need new AP rounds to outgun counterpart. pic.twitter.com/ng6K5Y0i2o