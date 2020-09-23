伊登去年訪彰化掀起轟動，再奪鐵人3冠軍， 王惠美電賀再邀來彰化。（彰化縣政府提供／吳敏菁彰化傳真）

伊登去年訪彰化掀起轟動，再奪鐵人3冠軍， 王惠美電賀再邀來彰化。（彰化縣政府提供／吳敏菁彰化傳真）

伊登去年訪彰化掀起轟動，再奪鐵人3冠軍， 王惠美電賀再邀來彰化。（彰化縣政府提供／吳敏菁彰化傳真）

去年頭戴印有「埔鹽順澤宮」幸運神帽奪得法國三鐵冠軍的挪威選手伊登，去年來訪彰化，造成轟動，於日前再次頭戴冠軍神帽，參加德國拉廷根鐵人三項賽奪得冠軍，消息傳回國內，彰化縣長王惠美即電郵伊登，表達祝賀。全文如下：

我是彰化縣長王惠美!

首先恭喜你在德國拉廷根參加鐵人三項賽再度勇奪冠軍，實在太令人開心了！特別是你在比賽中還帶著彰化縣埔鹽順澤宮的帽子，令人不禁回想到去年你到訪彰化時的美好回憶，我們有很多鄉親很想念你，紛紛隔海為你加油，祝福你再創佳績。非常期待你在明年東京奧運比賽後，能再度到訪彰化，展開二次夢幻之旅，和期盼很久的鄉親們再次見面，並祝福您勇奪冠軍。

王惠美109年9月22日

Hi, Iden：

This is Changhua County Magistrate Wang Huimei!

First of all, it is so happy to hear that your participation in the triathlon in Ratingen, Germany, winning the championship again. Congratulations!

Especially you wore the hat of Shunze Palace in Puyan, Changhua County, I can’t help but recall the good memories when you visited us last year. Our people miss you very much and cheer for you from here, hoping that you reach another great achievement.

I‘m so looking forward to your revisit to Changhua next year after the Tokyo Olympic Games, to embark on a second dream trip, and to meet the long-awaited folks again. Go get the championship in Olympic Games, good luck!

Wang Huimei September 22, 2020

(中時 )