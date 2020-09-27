針對國際組織「市長聯盟」官方網站將台灣加入聯盟的城市國籍，包含高雄市在內的六都，都標示為「中國」，引發各屆不滿，六都首長對此向氣候及能源市長聯盟祕書長發出聲明，強烈要求將城市註冊名稱更回原有名稱，否則不排除退出聯盟。

六都首長27日聯合發出聲明表示，台灣六個都市加入聯盟以來，從不是中國大陸的一部分，對於此次名稱遭到更改，台灣六城市首長拒絕被矮化的行為，強烈要求停止這項錯誤行為，立即將註冊名稱改回，若聯盟沒有正面回應，台灣六都不排除退出聯盟，捍衛權益。

六都首長針對氣候及能源市長聯盟對台灣六城市的註冊名稱聲明稿如下：

首先感謝貴聯盟提供平台，讓台灣六城市能夠呈現關於減排與能源轉型的努力成果，在聯合國永續發展目標的前提下，攜手為世界的未來盡一份心力。

然而，台灣六城市自加入貴聯盟以來，從來就不是中國大陸的一部分。對於本次註冊名稱遭到片面更改，列入中國的一部分，台灣六城市拒絕這項矮化的行為，拒絕被列入「中國的城市」。

台灣六城市強烈要求，請貴聯盟立即停止這項錯誤行為，並將我方城市之註冊名稱，更改回原始註冊名稱。

若貴聯盟無正面回應與行動，台灣六城市將不排除退出貴聯盟，以捍衛我方權益。

Sustainable Taiwan, sustainable world. 地球永續不應矮化台灣。平等、互惠、尊重，是國際合作的基本原則，我方希望能繼續維持和貴聯盟良好的參與經驗，並繼續為全球永續努力。

聲明連署人

高雄市長陳其邁

台南市長黃偉哲

台北市長柯文哲

新北市長侯友宜

桃園市長鄭文燦

台中市長盧秀燕

Statement on the registered names of the six cities in Taiwan by the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate ＆ Energy

To

Secretary General of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate ＆ Energy

First of all, six of Taiwan member cities thanks GCoM for providing a platform to enable us to present results of our efforts in emission reduction and energy transformation, and work together to contribute to the future of the world under the United Nations sustainable development goals.

Cities in Taiwan have never been part of China since they joined the GCoM alliance. In regards to the one-sided change of the registered name and made them part of China. The six cities in Taiwan refuse this dwarfing behavior and rejected to be included under the ＂City of China.＂

The six cities in Taiwan strongly request that your alliance immediately fix the website and change the registered names of our cities back to the original registered Nationality.

If your alliance has no positive response and actions, the six cities in Taiwan will withdrawal from your alliance in order to defend our rights and interests.

Sustainable Taiwan, sustainable world. The sustainable world should not dwarf Taiwan. Equality, reciprocity, and respect are the basic principles of international cooperation. We hope that we can continue to maintain our good experience in participating in the alliance and continue to work for global sustainability.

Statement cosigners

CHEN, CHI-MAI, Mayor of Kaohsiung City

HUANG, WEI-CHE, Mayor of Tainan City

KO, WEN-JE, Mayor of Taipei City

HOU, YOU-YI, Mayor of New Taipei City

CHENG, WEN TSAN, Mayor of Taoyuan City

LU, XIU-YAN, Mayor of Taichung City

(中時 )