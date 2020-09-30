今年度余紀忠時報文化基金會「青年學者奬」揭曉。第一名獲中國時報創辧者余纪忠先生獎學金1萬美元，第二名獲余蔡玉輝女士奬學金1萬美元，另10位獲「時報青年獎學金」每人6千美元。
創辦者余紀忠先生獎學金得獎者：
名字 : Ling-wei,Kung 孔令偉
國籍 : Taiwan
學校： Columbia University
學科： History of information and Science, Late Imperial China and Inner Asia.
題目 : Intelligence Collection, Trans-Regional Trade, and International Relations between China and Inner Asia.(1621-1921)
題目 :中國與內亞間的情報蒐集、跨域貿易以及國際關係。 1621-1921
蔡玉輝女士特別獎
名字 : Ting-chih,Wu 吳挺誌
國籍 : Taiwan
學校：University of Pennsylvania
學科： History
題目 : Farmlands, Grasslands and Woodlands: Changing Landscapes in the Chinese-Mongol Borderlands, 1370-1620
題目 : 明蒙邊境的環境改造，1370-1602
時報青年學者獎得獎名單:
名字 :Dingru Huang 黃丁如
國籍 : CHINA
學校 : Harvard University
學科： Modern Chinese Literature and Media
題目 : Between Animal and Machine : Wartime Ecologies , Technologies, and Modernisms in 1930s—40s china.
題目 :動物與機器之間 : 二十世紀中國的戰時生態, 科技與現代主義。
名字 : Wan-Zi,LU 盧宛孜
國籍 : TAIWAN
學校：University of Chicago
學科：Sociology
題目 :Body Politics : Morals ,Markets, and Mobilization of Organ Donation.
題目 :政治體與身體的角力:從器官捐贈制度化剖析身體的交換與治理。
名字 : Huang, Chih-Yen 黃旨彥
國籍 : TAIWAN
學校：University of Pennsylvania
學科：History
題目 : More Than Friends: Gender, Space, and Interpersonal Relations in Early Medieval China.
題目 :親疏之宜: 魏晉南北朝的性別，空間與人際交往。
名字 : Wang, You 王悠
國籍 : China
學校：UCLA
學科： Economic and environmental history of early modern China
題目 : 10 Miles, 169 Years : Collaborative Riverworks for Grand Peace.1653-1821
題目: 四十里，兩百年:太平河流域的鄉村疏浚史(1653-1821)
名字 : Rujun Yang 楊茹君
國籍 : china
學校：University of California-Santa Barbara
學科： Sociology
題目 : Generation, Geography, and Gender Ideology in CHINA.
題目 : 政治代際、地理區域和當代中國性別觀念。
名字 : Yuan Tian 田源
國籍 : China
學校：University of Chicago
學科： Modern china, Legal History, Sino-Western Relations
題目 : Western Privileges in Chinese Eyes: A Social History of Extraterritoriality in Qing China’s Southwest Frontier(1860-1911)
題目 : 華人眼中的西方特權: 從社會史視角解讀治外法權在清代四川的實踐1860-1911
名字 :Hin Ming Frankie Chik 戚軒銘
國籍 : HONG KONG
學校：Arizona State University
學科： East Asian Languages and Civilizations
題目 : Continuity and Discontinuity of the Three Dynasties: Writing Anxiety and Cultural Confidence into the Past from the Han to the Sung.
題目 : 三代的延續與斷裂 :漢宋之際的文字焦慮與對過去的文化自信。
名字 : Han-Hui Hsieh 謝瀚輝
國籍 : Taiwan
學校：University of Southern California
學科：Political science and International Relations
題目 : Explaining the Variation in the Extent of China’s Hegemonic Sphere of Influence, 1271-1840 –Multiple Sources of Ideational Power beyond Confucianism.
題目 : 中國在儒家文明以外的多元化理念性實力—解釋元明清三代中國霸權勢力範圍之變化。
名字 : Shuang Wu 吳霜
國籍 : China
學校：University of Washington, Seattle
學科：Built Environment / Historic Preservation
題目 : Social-ecological resilience as a basis for cultural preservation-towards the assessments of environmental heritage value in Chengdu Plain.
題目 : 基丁韌性理論的文化景觀保護—成都平原自然文化複合遺產的價值評估。
名字 : Wenhui “will”Yang 楊文輝
國籍 : China
學校：University of Texas at Austin
學科：Comparative Politics, Chinese Politics
題目 :Essays on the Consequences of Institutional Manipulation
題目 :制度操縱的政治影響: 以中國地方人大與鄉村選舉為例。
今年的評審者為樊茂勇教授、劉嶽雲教授、蔡文輝教授、王晴佳教授、王德威敎授、葉文心教授、余似華小姐。
(中時新聞網)
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。