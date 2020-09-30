今年度余紀忠時報文化基金會「青年學者奬」揭曉。第一名獲中國時報創辧者余纪忠先生獎學金1萬美元，第二名獲余蔡玉輝女士奬學金1萬美元，另10位獲「時報青年獎學金」每人6千美元。

創辦者余紀忠先生獎學金得獎者：

名字 : Ling-wei,Kung 孔令偉

國籍 : Taiwan

學校： Columbia University

學科： History of information and Science, Late Imperial China and Inner Asia.

題目 : Intelligence Collection, Trans-Regional Trade, and International Relations between China and Inner Asia.(1621-1921)

題目 :中國與內亞間的情報蒐集、跨域貿易以及國際關係。 1621-1921

蔡玉輝女士特別獎

名字 : Ting-chih,Wu 吳挺誌

國籍 : Taiwan

學校：University of Pennsylvania

學科： History

題目 : Farmlands, Grasslands and Woodlands: Changing Landscapes in the Chinese-Mongol Borderlands, 1370-1620

題目 : 明蒙邊境的環境改造，1370-1602

時報青年學者獎得獎名單:

名字 :Dingru Huang 黃丁如

國籍 : CHINA

學校 : Harvard University

學科： Modern Chinese Literature and Media

題目 : Between Animal and Machine : Wartime Ecologies , Technologies, and Modernisms in 1930s—40s china.

題目 :動物與機器之間 : 二十世紀中國的戰時生態, 科技與現代主義。

名字 : Wan-Zi,LU 盧宛孜

國籍 : TAIWAN

學校：University of Chicago

學科：Sociology

題目 :Body Politics : Morals ,Markets, and Mobilization of Organ Donation.

題目 :政治體與身體的角力:從器官捐贈制度化剖析身體的交換與治理。

名字 : Huang, Chih-Yen 黃旨彥

國籍 : TAIWAN

學校：University of Pennsylvania

學科：History

題目 : More Than Friends: Gender, Space, and Interpersonal Relations in Early Medieval China.

題目 :親疏之宜: 魏晉南北朝的性別，空間與人際交往。

名字 : Wang, You 王悠

國籍 : China

學校：UCLA

學科： Economic and environmental history of early modern China

題目 : 10 Miles, 169 Years : Collaborative Riverworks for Grand Peace.1653-1821

題目: 四十里，兩百年:太平河流域的鄉村疏浚史(1653-1821)

名字 : Rujun Yang 楊茹君

國籍 : china

學校：University of California-Santa Barbara

學科： Sociology

題目 : Generation, Geography, and Gender Ideology in CHINA.

題目 : 政治代際、地理區域和當代中國性別觀念。

名字 : Yuan Tian 田源

國籍 : China

學校：University of Chicago

學科： Modern china, Legal History, Sino-Western Relations

題目 : Western Privileges in Chinese Eyes: A Social History of Extraterritoriality in Qing China’s Southwest Frontier(1860-1911)

題目 : 華人眼中的西方特權: 從社會史視角解讀治外法權在清代四川的實踐1860-1911

名字 :Hin Ming Frankie Chik 戚軒銘

國籍 : HONG KONG

學校：Arizona State University

學科： East Asian Languages and Civilizations

題目 : Continuity and Discontinuity of the Three Dynasties: Writing Anxiety and Cultural Confidence into the Past from the Han to the Sung.

題目 : 三代的延續與斷裂 :漢宋之際的文字焦慮與對過去的文化自信。

名字 : Han-Hui Hsieh 謝瀚輝

國籍 : Taiwan

學校：University of Southern California

學科：Political science and International Relations

題目 : Explaining the Variation in the Extent of China’s Hegemonic Sphere of Influence, 1271-1840 –Multiple Sources of Ideational Power beyond Confucianism.

題目 : 中國在儒家文明以外的多元化理念性實力—解釋元明清三代中國霸權勢力範圍之變化。

名字 : Shuang Wu 吳霜

國籍 : China

學校：University of Washington, Seattle

學科：Built Environment / Historic Preservation

題目 : Social-ecological resilience as a basis for cultural preservation-towards the assessments of environmental heritage value in Chengdu Plain.

題目 : 基丁韌性理論的文化景觀保護—成都平原自然文化複合遺產的價值評估。

名字 : Wenhui “will”Yang 楊文輝

國籍 : China

學校：University of Texas at Austin

學科：Comparative Politics, Chinese Politics

題目 :Essays on the Consequences of Institutional Manipulation

題目 :制度操縱的政治影響: 以中國地方人大與鄉村選舉為例。

今年的評審者為樊茂勇教授、劉嶽雲教授、蔡文輝教授、王晴佳教授、王德威敎授、葉文心教授、余似華小姐。

