並列十二名完成這週的比賽,謝謝老婆開露營車來會合,讓我吃得好,睡得好。下週拉斯維加斯繼續努力💪 T-12 finish this week @sanderson_champ PGA TOUR and thanks to my wife for driving RV & cooking the meals. She is definitely the better half 👍😘