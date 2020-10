Who do people in Asia-Pacific want to win the US presidential election?



TRUMP

🇹🇼 Taiwan - 42%/30%



BIDEN

🇭🇰 Hong Kong - 42%/36%

🇵🇭 Philippines - 47/24

🇹🇭 Thailand - 59/14

🇦🇺 Australia - 60/21

🇲🇾 Malaysia - 62/9

🇮🇩 Indonesia - 63/12

🇸🇬 Singapore - 66/12