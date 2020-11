Source: Jeremy Lin wants to return to NBA and contenders are showing interest. Lin spent last year in China, averaging 22.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.6 APG.



Lin was recently spotted working out with Nets players (KD, Kyrie, LeVert, DJ) and Warriors players (Curry, Looney, Paschall, etc). pic.twitter.com/ZZ8nKIQbqT