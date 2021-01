The NBA tracks each player's average speed. Who has been the slowest so far? (Minimum 5 MPG)



James Harden (3.5 MPH)

Blake Griffin (3.5)

Tacko Fall (3.6)

Eric Gordon (3.6)

John Wall (3.6)

LeBron James (3.6)



Harden's league-low 3.17 MPH on defense brings his overall average down.