MID-RANGE MASTER

28 years ago today, Michael Jordan scored 64 POINTS (with 1 3PT) in a loss to rookie Shaq & the Orlando Magic!



MJ: 64 PTS (27/49 FG), 5 STL, 1 AST

SHAQ: 29 PTS (11/18 FG), 24 REB, 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/WBSNZBtIMF