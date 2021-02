The earthquake in Japan is upgraded from 7.1 to 7.3. Magnitude.

Nationwide 950,000 homes were without power due to power plants going offline.

No abnormalities have been found at the Fukushima 1 & 2 nuclear plants.

祈り 🙏🏻#earthquake #fukushima #Japanpic.twitter.com/heqZ6KSKFu