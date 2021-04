Boeing's F/A-XX 6th Gen Carrier based concept fighter is remarkably similar in basic design format to the Lockheed-Martin X-44 Manta and FB-22 designs. This is designed to replace F/A-18 Superhornets.



F/A-XX Program - Wikipedia https://t.co/KE4fGuI0Gk pic.twitter.com/FWRy40ajLX