央行總裁楊金龍今天在央行臉書官網上放上「給央行同仁的一封公開信」。被市場解讀為回擊近期新書《致富的特權：20年來我們為央行政策付出的代價》的言論。

近期財經圈熱議度最高的一本書，就是由3位央行理事合著新書《致富的特權：20年來我們為央行政策付出的代價》，該書披露14A總裁彭淮南時代的央行政策，如何影響台灣的經濟體質。現任央行銀行副總裁陳南光，還為這本書寫推薦序，陳南光引用前日本央行總裁白川方明的勉勵，「央行之所以成為央行的重要特質，位居首位就是『尊重研究』。期待用這本書成為台灣貨幣政策研究的起點。」

而楊金龍「給央行同仁的一封公開信」全文如下:

1910年4月23日，美國第26任總統 老羅斯福Theodore Roosevelt）於法國巴黎索邦大學Sorbonne Universite演講，講題為Citizenship in a Republic。其中一段被稱為The Man in the Arena的講詞含意深刻，值得分享。茲於該演講發表111周年前夕，將原文選錄並中譯如下，與同仁共勉之。

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

「重要的不是那些評論的人也不是那些對勇於任事者何以受挫或如何改進指指點點的人。值得定的是實際在場上打拼，臉上沾滿塵土與汗血的人他們勇往邁進他們敗而不餒，因為如果沒有付出，就不會出錯或有缺失。但這些人苦幹實幹、熱血至誠、全心奉獻、投身崇高志業，他們知道最好的結局是成就功業，而最壞的情況即使會失敗，也是奮鬥不懈。因此這些人的地位永遠不應與那些冷眼旁觀而不須承擔成敗的人相提並論。」

(時報資訊)