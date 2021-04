Extensive #Pistons injury report vs. #Cavs Monday, with 7 players OUT:



Sekou Doumbouya (concussion protocol)

Jerami Grant (quad contusion)

Cory Joseph (bronchitis)

Mason Plumlee (rest)

Wayne Ellington (rest)

Dennis Smith Jr. (knee soreness)

Rodney McGruder (elbow sprain)