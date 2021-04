800 Oxygen Concentrators have been airlifted today from #HongKong to #Delhi ; 10,000 more in a week.#China is keeping in touch with #India for urgent needs.



Stay Strong! 🇨🇳🇮🇳🇱🇰🌏🙏#Solidarity #IndiaFightsCOVID19 @China_Amb_India @IndiainSL https://t.co/9uOXAfYWKb pic.twitter.com/Ai2uOhAFGy