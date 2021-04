The Mavericks went on a 28-0 scoring run tonight, which is now the longest unanswered points run by any @NBA team this season (prev. 23 by LAC, 1/3).



Tonight's 28-0 run was also the longest for the Mavericks in the last 20 seasons (prev. 26-0 at HOU, 11/25/09).



