Rep. @bikhim Hsiao had in-depth discussion with @USAsiaPacific DAS Fritz, and Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security Smith today, and expressed the urgent need for U.S. to support Taiwan’s access to safe and effective vaccines. https://t.co/1GSulx6l8c
AIT hosted a meeting between Deputy Assistant Secretary Fritz, Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security Smith, and @TECRO_USA Representative Hsiao to discuss U.S. and Taiwan efforts to end the pandemic worldwide. pic.twitter.com/FuwrOdaPnA
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。