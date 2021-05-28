美國國務院東亞暨太平洋事務局（EAP Bureau）27日推文說，美國在台協會（AIT）主持了線上會議，討論如何致力終結全球新冠疫情大流行。

據台灣駐美國代表處推文，在這場會議中，與會的駐美代表蕭美琴和國務院亞太副助卿費德瑋（Jonathan Fritz），還有國務院應對全球新冠與健康安全協調官史密斯（Gayle Smith）深入討論了相關問題。而蕭美琴表達，台灣迫切需要美國支持，以取得安全而有效的疫苗。

盼疫情退散 豪門媳郁方發願108天做這事網讚爆
疫苗將陸續到位 蔡英文：希望七月底能提供第一波國產疫苗

(中時新聞網)

#疫苗 #新冠肺炎 #台灣 #美國 #蕭美琴