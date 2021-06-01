近日國內新冠肺炎疫情持續延燒，不僅每日確診人數似乎徘徊在兩三百人之間，確診患者中的重症比率也較高。進入三級警戒兩週後，大家也開始擔心醫院的量能和第一線醫護人員是否能夠承受最近暴增的確診病患，資源是否充足、分配是否均勻。

去年疫情高峰期，許多國家的醫療系統達到緊繃，最近印度的醫療也瀕臨崩潰，日本、馬來西亞等亞洲國家也面對類似的問題，本次我們藉由這些新聞來聊聊如何用英文和外國人討論最新疫情狀況。首先，我們來看看CNBC對日本COVID-19現況的報導。

run out 用盡

Hospitals in Japan’s second largest city of Osaka are buckling under a huge wave of new coronavirus infections, running out of beds and ventilators as exhausted doctors warn of a “system collapse,” and advise against holding the Olympics this summer.（CNBC.com 5/23）

（日本第二大城大阪的病院正在承受另一波新冠肺炎感染的巨大壓力，病床和呼吸器也快用完了。筋疲力盡的醫生警告有可能面臨的系統崩盤，並建議夏天不應舉辦奧運會。）

buckle的名詞是扣子的意思，而這裡的buckle under + something則代表「承受某種困境或壓力」。

最近台灣在討論病床數夠不夠，是否沒有空床等問題時，「用盡、耗盡」等詞就可以用run out或run out of + something等多益字表示。

As the hospitalization rate increases, some people worry that hospitals might run out of beds and other medical supplies.

（隨著住院比率增加，有些人擔心醫院病床和其他醫療資源可能耗盡。）

We’ve run out of printer paper and it’s time to order more.

（我們影印紙用完了，應該要再訂多點。）

collapse 崩潰、倒塌、昏倒

系統「崩潰、崩盤」可以用collapse的動詞或名詞形式，如system collapse「系統崩潰」。而collapse還可用在其他情境如建築物的「倒塌」，甚至是人的「昏倒」。

According to several reports, India’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse.

（根據報導，印度的醫療系統在崩潰的邊緣。）

The suspension bridge in Nanfang’ao, Yilan collapsed two years ago.

（兩年前宜蘭南方澳大橋斷裂坍塌。）

He was taken to hospital after his collapse on the pitch.

（他昏倒在球場後被送往醫院。）

此外，我們也可用overwhelm這個動詞表示「淹沒，使難以承受或窮於應付、難以抵擋」來形容這個狀況

The hospitals have been overwhelmed by the number of Covid patients they received.

（醫院忙於應付他們收置的新冠肺炎病患。）

Currently, our company is seriously understaffed. As a result, we have been overwhelmed by the amount of work we need to do.

（我們公司目前缺人手，我們很難應付目前的工作量。）

我們也可以用verge或brink這兩個名詞來形容「瀕臨、面臨一個情境」，他們有臨近「邊緣」的意思，表示即將到來或即將會發生的事情，使用時可以用on the verge of + something，或是on the brink of + something。

Due to the pandemic and the lockdown implemented by governments around the world, several airline companies are on the brink of bankruptcy.

（由於疫情和世界各國實行封城，許多航空公司面臨破產的邊緣。）

strain 壓力、eyestrain 眼睛疲勞

由於確診人數增加及重症率偏高使得醫療緊繃，負擔加重，這時可以用put a strain on + someone/ something，strain可當名詞或動詞，解釋為「壓力、負荷過重」。

The influx of patients has put a strain on the hospitals and the medical personnel.

（大量病患的湧入造成醫院和醫療人員緊繃。）

最近因疫情而啟動了遠距辦公和遠距視訊教學或者是宅在家追劇，大家都發現使用電腦和3C產品的時間加長了許多，也出現不少眼睛乾澀和痠痛的狀況，這時候也可用eyestrain來描述。

Staring at computer screens and other digital devices for a long time often cause eyestrain.

（長時間看電腦螢幕或其他數位裝置常導致眼睛疲勞。）

處理 cope with、grapple with

為了解決醫療系統和資源緊繃的問題，許多人提出增加醫療量能的方式，此時就可以用capacity這個名詞來表示「量能、容量」。

It’s important to expand the hospital’s capacity in order to cope with the current crisis.

（擴充醫院的量能以應付目前的危機是很重要的。）

The championship game attracted so many fans that the stadium was filled to its capacity.

（冠軍賽吸引了很多球迷，球場空間完全爆滿。）

cope with + something、grapple with + something也可以用handle、deal with、manage來形容為 「處理、應付」的意思。

疫情的嚴峻導致第一線醫護人員都忙到累翻了。我們平時就可以用have one’s hands full、have a lot／enough on one’s plate這兩個idioms「慣用語」來解釋為「忙不過來、分身乏術」。

A：Can you help me with this project?

（這個專案，你可以幫忙我嗎？）

B：I’d love to, but I have my hands full writing up a report for tomorrow’s meeting.

（我希望我可以，但是我為了明天會議的報告已經分身乏術了。）

A: You’ve been working overtime three days in a row.

（你已經連續加班三天了。）

B: Well, I have a lot on my plate this week. I’m totally beat.

（對啊，手上一堆事忙翻了。我真的累死了。）

最後，希望三級警戒邁入第三週後，疫情和醫療量能緊繃的狀況都能逐漸趨緩，大家同心拹力戰勝這波疫情！

【多益模擬試題】

1. The proposition on green energy gained an _____ support of the public.

(A) overcoming

(B) overwhelming

(C) overburdened

(D) overcharging

2. To meet the unusually high demand, our factory is running _____ full capacity.

(A)on

(B) along

(C) for

(D) at

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。本題是單字題，因此要選擇符合句意「綠能提案受到大眾的_____支持。」的形容詞，因此正確答案為(C)極大的，巨大的。(A)克服的，(B) 負擔承重的，(D)所費過高的。

2. 正解為(D)。本題需選擇適合的介系詞，「用全面的量能」基本上會用at full capacity，因此正確答案是(D)。題意為「為了應付較尋常高的需求量，我們工廠投入全面的產能。」

文／徐碧霞Valerie

(中時新聞網)