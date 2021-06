Thanks to his 9th of 11 so far tonight vs the Padres, Jacob deGrom (still only in his 8th MLB season) has passed Sid Fernandez's 1449 for the 4th most career strikeouts in @Mets franchise history. He now trails only Tom Seaver (2541), Dwight Gooden (1875) and Jerry Koosman (1799) pic.twitter.com/CzyWkdo1Oo